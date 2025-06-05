Bare Metal Cloud Market Forecast 2025-2034: Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends, and Competitive Landscape

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Prognosis For The Global Bare Metal Cloud Market?

The bare metal cloud market continues to thrive with impressive growth rates projected in the coming years. Starting from a robust $10.15 billion in 2024, the market is expected to expand to $12.3 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.2%. This progression during the historical period can be associated with factors such as the rising demand for high-performance computing, the need for dedicated resources and isolation, growth in data-intensive applications, the embracing of bare metal cloud for big data analytics, and stricter security and compliance requirements.

What Is The Future Forecast For Global The Bare Metal Cloud Market?

When it comes to forward-looking projections, the bare metal cloud market promises exponential growth. Slated to reach a whopping $31.89 billion by 2029, the CAGR is pegged at 26.9%. Factors such as the surge in hybrid cloud deployments, increased acceptance by small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs, the utilisation of bare metal cloud for artificial intelligence AI workloads, the growth of bare metal cloud for high-performance gaming, and its integration with edge computing are driving this incline during the forecast period.

What Is Fuelling The Growth Of The Bare Metal Cloud Market?

Significant trends within the forecast period encompass the utilization of bare metal cloud for containerized workloads, customizable bare metal instances and configurations, adoption of bare metal cloud in 5g networks, a focus towards green and sustainable bare metal cloud solutions, and the alignment of bare metal cloud with network function virtualization NFY.

What Are The Emerging Trends Of The Bare Metal Cloud Market?

Diving deeper, the increasing adoption of cloud services is one of the main growth propellers for the bare metal cloud market moving forward. Cloud services are a suite of services provided by third-party organizations to assist client companies in conducting smooth business operations over the internet. The bare metal cloud permits organizations access to a dedicated server, eschewing the need for virtualization. An illustrative example of this trend comes from AAG IT, a UK-based IT support services company, which reported that cloud infrastructure services garnered $191 billion in revenue in the twelve-month span between the start of 2021 and 2022. Projections indicate that by 2025, global cloud storage will hit 200 zettabytes 2 billion terabytes. Consequently, the escalating adoption of cloud services and enterprise mobility services is catalyzing the bare metal cloud market's growth.

Which Major Players Are Leading The Bare Metal Cloud Market?

The bare metal cloud market bustles with the activity of major players such as International Business Machines Corp, Oracle Corporation., Internap Holding LLC., Rackspace Technology Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Ionos SE., Alibaba Cloud, Lumen Technologies Inc., DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., Equinix Inc., Google Cloud Platform, Hetzner Online GmbH, Hostwinds LLC, InMotion Hosting Inc., Kamatera Inc., CloudOne Digital LLC., OVH Groupe SA., PhoenixNAP LLC, SingleHop LLC., UpCloud Ltd., Vultr LLC., and ZNet Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

How Are Businesses Enhancing Bare Metal Cloud Market Presence?

On the innovation front, advanced technologies gain momentum in the bare metal cloud market, with key market players zeroing in on perfecting their technologies to offer diverse automated platforms for control over edge deployments and private cloud deployments quickening. One such breakthrough came from Firmus, an Australian-based immersion cooling specialist, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centers STT GDC, a Singapore-based data center service provider. In June 2023, they launched the Sustainable Metal Cloud SMC in the Asia-Pacific region. This unique offering, a bare-metal cloud service fashioned for high-performance AI clusters, uses Nvidia A100 and H100 GPUs. Setting SMC apart is its use of immersion cooling technology, where Firmus' immersion tanks are housed in 1MW shipping containers, known as ‘Hypercubes,’ strategically located within STT GDC data centers in Singapore, India, and Australia.

How Is The Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Segmented?

A closer look at the segmentation of the bare metal cloud market reveals that it covers different aspects as follows:

1 By Component Type: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

3 By Vertical: Banking, Financial, Services, And Insurance BFSI, Retail And Consumer Goods, IT And ITeS, Telecommunications, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Government

Subsegments:

1 By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment, Hardware Management Tools

2 By Software: Operating Systems, Virtualization Software, Management And Orchestration Software, Security Software

3 By Services: Cloud Management Services, Consulting Services, Technical Support Services, Integration Services

How Does The Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Vary By Region?

In 2024, North America dominated as the largest region in the bare metal cloud market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to rise as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The bare metal cloud market report takes into account regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

