Colliers completes acquisition of Triovest

TORONTO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), announced today it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Triovest Inc. (“Triovest”), a leading Canadian commercial real estate services platform. The acquisition solidifies Colliers’ position as Canada’s largest commercial real estate services firm, employing more than 3,000 professionals, managing more than 95 million square feet of commercial real estate, and overseeing more than $15 billion in projects under development.

