Tai Software’s Workflow Automation Feature Honored with the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tai Software, top provider of Transportation Management System (TMS) technology for freight brokers, has been awarded the 2025 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Supply Chain Projects award. The award recognizes Tai's Workflow Automation. This feature redefines how brokers manage and scale operations.

"We're honored to have won this award," said Walter Mitchell, CEO of Tai Software. "This recognition highlights our dedication to supporting freight brokers. We focus on improving broker efficiency, increasing flexibility, and ensuring sustainable growth, no matter the market conditions."

Solving the Manual Work Bottleneck

Freight brokers operate in a fast-moving, high-pressure environment where every hour counts. Tai recognized a persistent challenge across the industry. Brokers spend too much time on manual and repetitive tasks. These costly tasks include quoting and booking shipments, chasing shipment notifications, updating customers on shipment status, and managing load paperwork.

To address these challenges, Tai launched Workflow Automation in January 2024. The no-code feature is fully integrated within Tai's TMS, allowing brokers to automate critical workflows without additional software, licenses, or IT support.

Built-in, Flexible Broker-Focused Automation

Tai’s Workflow Automation enables brokers to create rule-based workflows triggered by shipment events or conditions. With flexible filters and a few clicks, brokers can automate tasks like status updates, carrier assignments, customer notifications, and more. Each workflow can be customized to the broker’s unique processes and customer needs.

“Automation shouldn’t be reserved for enterprise players with IT teams and big budgets,” said Sean McGillicuddy, Chief Revenue Officer. “Tai built Workflow Automation to level the playing field for brokerages of all sizes. It’s fast, accessible, and powerful right out of the box.”

Adoption and Impact by the Numbers

Since its launch, Tai's Workflow Automation has saved freight brokerages thousands of hours of labor. It reduces manual work, minimizes human error, and ensures consistency in operations.

Today, the platform processes more than 9 million workflow automation steps each month. 61.6% of all shipments processed through Tai’s TMS involve automated workflows. Hundreds of freight brokers report improved productivity due to Tai’s Workflow Automation.

Proven Results from Brokers in the Field

Customers have reported dramatic improvements in operational efficiency and service delivery. For example, one brokerage cut dispatching time by 1.5 hours per day. Another reduced missed alerts by 71% in the first month. Mid-sized brokerages, in particular, have leveraged the feature to successfully scale operations without hiring additional staff.

With flexibility, customization, and speed at its core, Tai’s Workflow Automation enhances freight brokers' operational performance and enables them to focus on high-value tasks. This includes serving customers, strengthening carrier relationships, and driving growth at a time when market constrictions make that challenging.

About Tai Software

Tai Software is a comprehensive Transportation Management System (TMS) for freight management, providing efficiency and growth opportunities. Tai streamlines operations through full-scale automation for Full Truck Load (FTL) and Less than Truckload (LTL), integrating with major carriers and technology partners. Brokers and 3PLs rely on Tai for freight management solutions, focusing on strategic growth by supporting and scaling operations. Tai provides real-time visibility into shipments, automates routine tasks, and offers analytics for informed decision-making. For more information about Tai TMS, visit https://tai-software.com/ .

Please contact Vanessa Galvis, Marketing Director, at vanessa.galvis@tai-software.com.

