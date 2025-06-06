The Ultimate Wide Plank Hardwood Flooring Solution for Interior Designers Seeking Luxury, Durability & Innovation

Premium marine grade hardwood flooring Luxury engineered hardwood floors Custom wood flooring collection

SOUTH FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of high-end interior design, every detail matters. Flooring is not just a surface—it’s the foundation of a space’s aesthetic, setting the tone for the entire design. The European Flooring Group is revolutionizing luxury interiors with its exclusive marine-grade wide plank hardwood flooring, designed to offer unparalleled beauty, resilience, and performance.

For interior designers who demand perfection, The European Flooring Group provides a game-changing flooring solution that combines the organic warmth of natural wood with advanced engineering to resist water, moisture, and stains. Whether designing for high-end residential properties, boutique hotels, or sophisticated commercial spaces, their innovative flooring technology ensures lasting elegance with minimal maintenance.

A Hardwood Floor Designed for High-End Design Projects

Luxury design is about more than just aesthetics—it’s about longevity, practicality, and delivering an effortless experience for clients. The European Flooring Group offers a flooring solution that meets the unique challenges of high-end interior projects:

1. Marine-Grade Durability: Unlike traditional hardwood, their floors feature an advanced core structure designed to resist moisture and humidity, making them the perfect choice for coastal properties, luxury kitchens, bathrooms, and tropical climates.

2. Extra-Wide Planks for Seamless Elegance: Their wide plank hardwood flooring enhances the scale and visual flow of any space, creating a sophisticated, modern aesthetic that aligns with today’s luxury design trends.

3. Superior Protective Finish: Their proprietary finish delivers maximum stain and scratch resistance, ensuring that even in high-traffic spaces, the floors maintain their pristine appearance. No more worrying about spills, pet damage, or heavy foot traffic.

4. Sustainable Luxury: The hardwood is responsibly sourced from certified European forests, providing an eco-conscious option without compromising on quality.

5. Low-Maintenance, High Impact: The advanced finishing technology allows designers to offer clients a luxury floor that’s easy to maintain, ensuring long-term satisfaction and minimal upkeep.

Why Top Interior Designers Are Choosing The European Flooring Group

Discerning designers understand that flooring plays a critical role in the functionality and aesthetic impact of a space. With The European Flooring Group’s exclusive collections, designers can achieve their creative vision while providing clients with a flooring solution that blends style with high performance.

“Our goal is to empower designers with a flooring solution that offers both beauty and practicality,” says Andrew Cohen, Managing Partner of The European Flooring Group. “With our marine-grade technology and exquisite wide plank designs, we help designers bring their visions to life—without the limitations of traditional hardwood.”

Perfect for High-End Residential and Commercial Projects

The European Flooring Group’s marine-grade wide plank hardwood is the ideal solution for a range of luxury projects:

• Luxury Residences: Elevate living spaces with stunning, durable flooring that enhances the home’s elegance while ensuring long-term durability.

• High-End Hospitality: Ideal for boutique hotels and resorts, their commercial flooring withstands heavy use while maintaining a pristine, sophisticated look.

• Upscale Retail & Commercial Spaces: Provide a luxurious, welcoming atmosphere with hardwood floors that are as durable as they are stylish.

• Coastal & Tropical Homes: Designed to perform in humid and moisture-prone environments without warping, swelling, or damage.

A Seamless Design Experience

The European Flooring Group is dedicated to making the specification process simple and seamless for interior designers. Their team provides personalized design consultations, technical support, and material samples, ensuring that every project is executed to perfection.

Exclusive Designer Benefits:

✔ Premium Showroom Experience – Access their curated showrooms to explore collections in person and find the perfect flooring for your project.

✔ Tailored Recommendations – Their flooring experts work closely with designers to match the right finish, plank width, and installation method to their project needs.

✔ Fast & Reliable Delivery – They ensure efficient logistics so your projects stay on schedule.

✔ Sustainable & Ethical Sourcing – Provide clients with an eco-friendly luxury flooring option that meets today’s sustainability standards.

Begin Your Design Journey with European Flooring Group

For interior designers seeking the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and sustainability, The European Flooring Group is the ultimate flooring partner. “Our marine-grade wide plank hardwood collections are setting a new standard in high-end interiors—delivering timeless beauty with cutting-edge durability”, says Cohen.

Visit www.europeanflooring.com to explore their exclusive collections and begin your journey toward effortless elegance and lasting performance.

The company is currently based in South Florida, where they showcase their collections in their Miami, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Sarasota galleries, as well as serving clients Nationwide through their digital platforms.

For design consultations, showroom visits, estimating or press inquiries, please contact:

