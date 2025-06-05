Leading Factor Driving the Big Data Healthcare Market in 2025: AI Adoption Fuels Growth In The Market

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Big Data Healthcare Market?

The big data healthcare market size has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. It is slated to grow from $28.39 billion in 2024 to $34.04 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.9%. This considerable growth in the historic period can be credited to increased adoption of electronic health records EHRs, rise in health data generation, and growing demand for data-driven insights. Another impetus to this growth has been the shift towards value-based care, which has seen a surge of early adopters and success stories.

What Does The Future Hold For The Big Data Healthcare Market?

The market size is expected to witness exponential growth in the ensuing years. It is projected to reach $76.1 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.3%. The growth in this forecast period can be linked to regulatory frameworks and compliance, improved healthcare delivery and operational efficiency, along with global expansion and market penetration. Other decisive factors include strides towards value-based care and the growing importance of population health management initiatives. Some of the emerging trends that will define the forecast period include an increase in health data volume, advancements in analytics and AI, and a growing demand for predictive and preventive healthcare, augmented by the rise of personalized medicine.

What's Sparking The Growth Of The Big Data Healthcare Market?

A pivotal driver behind the upward trend in the big data healthcare market is the adoption of healthcare information systems. These are systems that manage healthcare data, encompassing the operational administration of a hospital or a system that aids in the formulation of healthcare policy. These systems gather, store, manage, and transmit a patient's electronic medical record EMR. When analyzed using big data in healthcare, these electronic records can help curb healthcare expenses and support population health management. This detailed scrutiny can subsequently enhance patient care. For instance, in December 2023, the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, a US-based government agency, revealed that patient portal usage skyrocketed between 2020 and 2022. This included a 50% rise in the number of patients accessing their portals. By 2022, over half of individuals across the nation reported using an app provided by their healthcare provider or insurer to access their health information online. Furthermore, 64% of patients utilized these portals to communicate with their healthcare providers more regularly. The pronounced adoption of healthcare information systems is thus set to propel the big data healthcare market in the future.

Who Are The Key Players In The Big Data Healthcare Market?

A multitude of major companies operating in the big data healthcare market are contributing to the forward momentum of this industry. Some of these include McKesson Corporation, Cognizant, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Dell Inc., and Oracle Corporation. Other key players include International Business Machines Corporation IBM, SAP SE, Splunk Inc., Alteryx Inc., and BigPanda Inc. Further participants include Health Catalyst Inc., Optum Inc., Koninklijke Philips N. V., SAS Institute Inc., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

How Is The Big Data Healthcare Market Segmented?

The big data healthcare market is segmented by component, deployment, analytics type, and application. Objectives include financial analytics, clinical data analytics, operational analytics, and population health analytics. Software includes data analytics software, data management software, visualization tools, Electronic Health Record EHR systems, and Clinical Decision Support Systems CDSS. Among services, the market includes consulting services, data integration services, data security services, managed services, and training and support services.

What Is The Regional Landscape Of The Big Data Healthcare Market?

When analyzed from a regional perspective, North America was the largest region in the big data healthcare market in 2024. The forecast period expects Asia-Pacific to be the fastest-growing region. The big data healthcare market spans across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

