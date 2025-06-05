TECHOM Systems launches IT Audit & Health Check with AI-driven threat intelligence to secure businesses and cut IT costs Microsoft 365 Admin Center Audit Microsoft Defender Configuration Audit Microsoft 365 Licence Consumption Audit & Savings Document Access & Control Audit

𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗜𝗧 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽𝘀 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝘆 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗸𝘀, 𝗿𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗲 𝗜𝗧 𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲, 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗜 𝗮𝗱𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗜𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆’𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹-𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝘆 Australian businesses rely on technology more than ever before. Yet behind the scenes many companies bleed money each year on unused software overlapping subscriptions and 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗜𝗧 𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀. At the same time, they remain exposed to costly cyber threats fuelled by 𝗔𝗜-𝗱𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗺𝗮𝗹𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 and 𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗪𝗲𝗯𝟯 𝘃𝘂𝗹𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀. According to the 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲 (𝗔𝗖𝗦𝗖) a cyber incident is reported roughly every six minutes, but most business owners lack clarity on whether their systems are protected properly backed up or compliant with evolving regulations.

Imagine discovering only after a breach that you had never enabled multi-factor authentication for critical accounts that backups had not run correctly for weeks or that your monthly 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝟯𝟲𝟱 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗶𝗰𝗲 included licenses for former employees. These invisible risks and expenses can cripple growth damage reputations and erode customer confidence. Business leaders juggling limited resources often have little time to dig into their own IT environment and answer questions such as “𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝘂𝘀𝗲𝘀? 𝗜𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲? 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝘄𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗳 𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗜-𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝗿 𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗺𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄?”

𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 recognized these challenges and has launched a comprehensive IT Audit and Health Check service designed specifically for Australian organisations—especially small to medium-sized businesses and mid-market firms. By combining deep AI-enhanced cybersecurity analysis with a thorough review of software licensing backup reliability and compliance readiness 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮 𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗺𝗮𝗽 to strengthen security reduce waste and prepare for scalable growth. Whether it’s a boutique law firm in Sydney a family-run medical clinic in Brisbane or a fast-growing e-commerce retailer in Melbourne companies can finally gain the transparency they need to manage both risk and cost.

With economic pressures mounting and 𝗰𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 daily especially in the Web3 space the time to act is now. This service removes the guesswork and gives business owners the confidence to know exactly where their IT stands so they can sleep easier focus on growth and avoid expensive surprises down the track.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀

Today’s Australian businesses face a perfect storm of technology-related challenges. On one front cybercriminal are becoming more sophisticated launching 𝗔𝗜-𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗺𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 and data-theft campaigns that target companies of all sizes. The 𝗔𝗖𝗦𝗖 reported more than 94,000 cybercrime incidents in the last year with half of those involving medium-sized enterprises. On the other front the explosion of cloud services Web3 platforms and subscription software has created hidden pockets of wasted spending: 𝘂𝗻𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝟯𝟲𝟱 𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲𝘀 overlapping backup tools and outdated antivirus platforms that remain on the monthly invoice long after they’re needed.

For many business owners the 𝗜𝗧 𝗲𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀 𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆. Someone signs up for a new AI-driven collaboration tool here an ex-employee’s license remains active there and a shiny new Web3-enabled SaaS app is adopted without evaluating whether it overlaps existing tools. These subscription-bloat issues quietly 𝗱𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗯𝘂𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘀. Meanwhile outdated or misconfigured security settings weak passwords missing multi-factor authentication unpatched devices and exposure to smart contract risks in Web3 environments leave organizations vulnerable to a breach that can cost anywhere from tens of thousands to millions of dollars in downtime remediation and reputational damage.

A handful of all-too-common scenarios illustrates this gap:

• A medium-sized retail chain pays for dozens of Microsoft 365 accounts that staff no longer use costing more than $10,000 per year

• A professional services firm discovers its backup system hasn’t run successfully in six weeks only after suffering a hard drive failure

• A regional healthcare clinic never enabled multi-factor authentication for its patient-records portal exposing sensitive data to credential-harvesting attacks in a new AI-powered campaign

These problems overlooked because they’re invisible to day-to-day operations—eventually surface as lost revenue angry customers and compliance fines. Australian regulations such as the Privacy Act 1988 and expected alignment with ISO 27001 and ACSC Essential Eight increasingly require formal documentation of cybersecurity controls. Yet most organisations lack the resources or expertise to perform a full IT assessment leaving them at risk.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠’𝘀 𝗜𝗧 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝘁 & 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸

𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 an Australian-owned IT consultancy headquartered in Melbourne has designed its new 𝗜𝗧 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 to address these exact pain points. With certified 𝗰𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀, 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝟯𝟲𝟱 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀 and 𝗔𝗜 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 on staff TECHOM combines hands-on analysis with 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 to deliver a complete picture of an organisation’s IT posture. The service promises three core outcomes:

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆—A clear easily understandable report on security vulnerabilities including AI-driven threat simulations backup readiness software license usage and compliance gaps

𝗦𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀—Identification of unnecessary subscriptions overlapping tools and underutilized cloud or Web3 services that can be eliminated often reducing IT costs by up to 40 percent

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲—A prioritized actionable roadmap that allows business owners and IT managers to implement improvements on day one without expensive guesswork

This all-in-one approach ensures that companies do not have to juggle separate security audits software license reviews or compliance checklists. Instead, they receive a unified assessment tailored to their size industry and budget that not only uncovers risks but also guides them to immediate measurable improvements.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

TECHOM’s IT Audit and Health Check comprises eight interlocking components each addressing a critical aspect of an organisation’s digital environment:

𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄

• What’s Covered: Firewall configurations antivirus/endpoint protection status multi-factor authentication password policies privileged account access AI-powered penetration testing and potential external attack surfaces (open ports remote desktop)

• Why It Matters: Unpatched firewalls or missing multi-factor authentication can provide attackers a path to pivot internally leading to ransomware or data theft

𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝟯𝟲𝟱 & 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝘁

• What’s Covered: Active versus inactive accounts license tiers mismatched to user needs overlapping third-party add-ons redundant subscription services and underutilized Web3-enabled collaboration tools

• Why It Matters: Businesses can save thousands per year by right-sizing license types consolidating Web3 platforms and removing seats no longer in use

𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸𝘂𝗽 & 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗘𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

• What’s Covered: Verification of backup schedules storage locations (on-site versus cloud) integrity tests (restore simulations) and overall Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) Recovery Point Objectives (RPO)

• Why It Matters: A backup that has not been tested or is misconfigured can result in data loss costly downtime and regulatory non-compliance

𝗘𝗻𝗱𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 & 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸

• What’s Covered: Laptops desktops tablets and smartphones—ensuring each device has up-to-date operating systems antivirus disk encryption Mobile Device Management policies and secured endpoints for AI-powered tools

• Why It Matters: An unpatched device or lack of wipe/lock controls on lost smartphones can expose the entire network to breaches

𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 & 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴

• What’s Covered: Review of SharePoint OneDrive Dropbox Google Drive and other cloud platforms for permission sprawl stale or external sharing links unmanaged guest access and potential Web3 file transfer vulnerabilities

• Why It Matters: Inadvertent public sharing or stale guest links can expose confidential documents to unintended audiences violating privacy regulations

𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 & 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆

• What’s Covered: Firewall rule audits VLAN segmentation checks VPN configurations secure Wi-Fi settings router firmware updates and assessments of Web3 node or API endpoint security

• Why It Matters: Misconfigured routers or overly permissive firewall rules can give attackers a path to pivot internally once they breach the perimeter

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗽 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀

• What’s Covered: Mapping current practices against ACSC Essential Eight ISO 27001 requirements Privacy Act 1988 obligations and any industry-specific regulations (healthcare legal education) with AI-driven compliance checks

• Why It Matters: Many industries require formal evidence of controls. A compliance gap can mean failed audits insurance denials or hefty fines

𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗺𝗮𝗽 & 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴

• What’s Covered: A plain-English visual report that uses a traffic-light system (red/yellow/green) to highlight critical medium and low-risk items. The roadmap outlines 30 60 and 90-day priorities cost estimates and recommended AI-and-global best-practice solution partners if required

• Why It Matters: Without an actionable plan audit findings often sit unused. TECHOM ensures each recommendation has context priority and a straightforward path to execution

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝟯𝟬 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗣𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗱

Below are the most common scenarios where TECHOM’s IT Audit and Health Check uncovers hidden issues each of which can have major financial operational or reputational consequences if left unaddressed:

𝗛𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀:

1. “Paying for Microsoft 365 seats used by ex-employees”

2. “Multiple backup tools costing monthly fees, but none regularly tested”

3. “Overlapping antivirus and endpoint tools that do the same job”

4. “Cloud storage costs keep rising with nobody tracking usage”

5. “Third-party add-ons on our email causing unexpected charges”

𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗚𝗮𝗽𝘀:

6. “Admin passwords haven’t been changed in over a year”

7. “Employees share the same weak password across multiple services”

8. “Multi-factor authentication is not enforced on critical accounts”

9. “Unpatched laptops on the network expose us to ransomware”

10. “Our firewall has open ports that we don’t actually need”

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗕𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁𝘀:

11. “No documentation of how we meet the ACSC Essential Eight”

12. “Last external audit flagged our lack of formal policies”

13. “Can’t prove where customer or patient data is stored”

14. “Concerned about Privacy Act 1988 violations but no roadmap”

15. “Insurance renewal is due, but we lack the security evidence required”

𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘀:

16. “Systems run slow, but we can’t pinpoint the cause”

17. “Half the staff use personal cloud accounts for file sharing”

18. “Don’t know which devices are connected at any given time”

19. “Email system is a patchwork of legacy and cloud solutions”

20. “Integration between critical apps is a nightmare”

𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀:

21. “Doubled in size but IT never scaled with us”

22. “Internal IT person left and we have no documentation”

23. “Want to expand interstate but need a stable IT foundation”

24. “Considering ISO 27001 certification but don’t know where to start”

25. “Need to onboard new staff quickly but can’t guarantee a secure device setup”

𝗣𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀:

26. “Experienced a minor breach last year and want to ensure it never happens again”

27. “Tired of firefighting IT problems and want a proactive approach”

28. “Board is pressing for visibility on tech risk, but we lack data”

29. “Want to compete for government contracts requiring formal audits”

30. “Need confidence that IT can support future growth without surprises”

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆-𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗧 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 & 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵

Clinics practices and allied health providers handle highly sensitive patient data. TECHOM’s audit ensures electronic medical records are encrypted backups are verified and user access is tightly controlled. By aligning with Privacy Act 1988 requirements and hospital-grade standards and assessing AI-powered telehealth tools practices avoid potential fines and protect patient trust.

𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 & 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

Law firms and accounting practices require airtight confidentiality and audit trails. TECHOM’s service verifies that emails and document shares follow strict permission-based models ensures encryption for client files and confirms that billing and compliance workflows match industry regulations. This readiness can be a decisive factor during external audits or insurance renewals.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 & 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘀

Project managers contractors and tradespeople often use shared jobsite devices and cloud storage for blueprints invoicing and scheduling. TECHOM identifies whether these devices have proper endpoint protection ensures secure Wi-Fi on sites and prevents accidental exposure of project plans. A reliable backup strategy means no lost documents even if a laptop is stolen.

𝗘𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 & 𝗡𝗼𝘁-𝗳𝗼𝗿-𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀

Schools training centres and charities typically operate with tight budgets and shared resources. TECHOM finds and eliminates redundant software subscriptions secures student or donor data in the cloud and provides an easy-to-understand compliance roadmap. Buffering against student data breaches and maintaining grant-mandated security levels are key benefits.

𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 & 𝗘-𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲

Point-of-sale systems inventory management platforms and customer databases are prime targets for hackers. TECHOM’s audit verifies that POS terminals are segmented cardholder data is encrypted and cloud-based sales tools aren’t exposing customer information. Identifying hidden subscription fees for e-commerce plugins third-party analytics and assessing Web3 payment integrations also reduces monthly overhead.

𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗜𝘀 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲

TECHOM Systems stands apart because it combines deep local expertise with global best practices:

𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮-𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺: All consultants operate from Melbourne Sydney Canberra Brisbane Perth and Adelaide ensuring rapid response and an understanding of local regulations

𝗜𝗦𝗢 𝟮𝟳𝟬𝟬𝟭 & 𝗜𝗦𝗢 𝟵𝟬𝟬𝟭 𝗖𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱: Rigorous internal processes guarantee consistent quality security and confidentiality for every audit

𝗩𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗿-𝗡𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲: TECHOM does not sell hardware or push specific software recommendations focus purely on business needs without commissions

𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗙𝗶𝘅𝗲𝗱 𝗙𝗲𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴: Organisations know the exact cost up front without hidden fees

𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻-𝗙𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴: Every finding includes context priority level and a clear next step so audit findings drive real improvements rather than just more documentation

Consulting firms often provide a dry list of vulnerabilities, but TECHOM delivers a practical prioritized roadmap that empowers organisations to act immediately.

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗧 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀

𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻: A consultation (on-site or remote) identifies business objectives reviews preliminary documentation and outlines key concerns

𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: With permission TECHOM performs remote scans of server’s endpoints and cloud environments collects billing records and interviews key staff to clarify usage patterns

𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 & 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: The team analyses scan results manually review configurations tests backup restores and investigates account permissions. Any critical vulnerabilities are flagged immediately

𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 & 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸-𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵: Within two weeks a detailed plain-English report highlights security risks subscription waste compliance gaps and device health. A walkthrough meeting (remote or on-site) explains findings and answers questions

𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗺𝗮𝗽: The final deliverable is a 30/60 and 90-day plan prioritizing fixes by risk level and cost complete with recommendations for technology improvements or partner selection if needed

𝗡𝗼 𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗿𝘂𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮 𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗧 𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗤𝘂𝗼𝘁𝗲 & 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲

“Too many Australian businesses operate in the dark when it comes to their IT” says 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗝𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗹, 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀. “Our new 𝗜𝗧 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝘁 and 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 service changes that is turning uncertainty into clarity. Whether fixing a vulnerable backup eliminating redundant subscriptions or 𝗲𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 with the latest standards we provide business owners with the insight needed to make confident cost-effective decisions. 𝗜𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝗲𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝗧 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹.”

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗼 𝗶𝗳 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱?

Organisations interested in 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 their 𝗰𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 and eliminating 𝗵𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗜𝗧 𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 are invited to arrange a 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗹l with 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀.

For more information or to schedule a Discovery Call:

• 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁: 𝗵𝘁𝘁𝗽𝘀://𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗺𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀.𝗰𝗼𝗺.𝗮𝘂/𝗶𝘁-𝗮𝘂𝗱𝗶𝘁-𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴-𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

• 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹: 𝗮𝘂𝗱𝗶𝘁@𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗺𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀.𝗰𝗼𝗺.𝗮𝘂

• 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹: 𝟭𝟴𝟬𝟬 𝟴𝟲𝟳 𝟲𝟲𝟵

Availability for these complimentary consultations is limited so interested parties are encouraged to book promptly to secure a preferred time slot.

Legal Disclaimer:

