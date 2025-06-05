Travel Insurance Market to Reach USD 55.05 Billion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Global Travel Insurance Market Size & Drivers | Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The travel insurance market is being driven by a surge in international travel, growing consumer awareness of travel-related risks, and wider digital access to insurance products. The global travel insurance market size is expected to grow substantially, reaching USD 26.90 billion by 2025 and expected to reach USD 55.05 billion by 2030. With a CAGR of 15.4%. According to Mordor Intelligence. Visa regulations, health and safety concerns, and bundled insurance options are reinforcing this trend.Europe Holds the Largest Share of the Travel Insurance MarketAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the Europe Travel Insurance Market size in terms of gross written premiums value is expected to grow from EUR 4.66 billion in 2025 to EUR 6.30 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2%. The region benefits from established regulations, such as Schengen visa requirements that mandate insurance coverage. According to Mordor Intelligence, Europe’s insurance infrastructure is mature, and digital transformation in the insurance space is accelerating policy issuance and claims settlement. Partnerships between traditional insurers and online travel agencies are increasing accessibility and creating more tailored policy offerings in the European travel insurance market.Read more about the Europe Travel Insurance Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/europe-travel-insurance-market?utm_source=einpr US Travel Insurance Market Rebounds with Tech InnovationsIn the United States, the travel insurance market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period, according to Mordor Intelligence. The revival of air travel and consumer inclination toward flexible, tech-enabled insurance solutions are contributing to this growth. According to Mordor Intelligence, millennials are particularly active in buying travel insurance policies via mobile apps and aggregator platforms. Travel insurers are rolling out faster digital claims processes and real-time reimbursements to handle common disruptions like flight delays, giving the US travel insurance market a boost.Get more insights on the US Travel Insurance Market Report India’s Travel Insurance Market Builds on Digital MomentumIndia’s travel insurance market is growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2025 to 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence. While still holding less than 1% of the global market share, India’s digital-first approach and rising middle-class travel spending are creating growth opportunities. According to Mordor Intelligence, the tourism sector contributed 9.2% to India’s GDP in 2020, and this upward momentum in domestic and international travel is creating more demand for insurance. The integration of travel insurance products in online travel booking platforms is driving consumer adoption in the Indian travel insurance market.Learn more about India Travel Insurance Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/india-travel-insurance-market?utm_source=einpr Saudi Arabia’s Travel Insurance Market Shows Steady ProgressSaudi Arabia’s travel insurance market is expected to grow from USD 132.80 million in 2025 to USD 218.58 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.48%. Government mandates and growing outbound tourism are primary drivers. According to Mordor Intelligence, domestic travel and the digitization of travel and insurance services are expanding the market base. Although the insurance penetration rate remains low, investments in user-friendly mobile insurance applications and bundled coverage options are making the Saudi travel insurance market more accessible.Visit this page to know more about Saudi Arabia travel insurance market report Conclusion: A Market Moving Toward Personalization and AccessAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the global travel insurance market is set for continued expansion with strong growth across regions. Factors such as policy bundling, real-time claims processing, and a rise in both leisure and business travel are fueling this upward trend. The travel insurance market is also benefiting from new entrants, including Insurtech firms that offer customized and subscription-based models. As the market matures, according to Mordor Intelligence, insurers that invest in user experience, API integrations, and product flexibility will gain a competitive edge. The travel insurance market is not just growing it's evolving to meet modern traveler expectation For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.com

