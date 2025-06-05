Key Trend Shaping The Aircraft Manufacturing Market In 2025: Transforming Electric Aviation

Aircraft Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aircraft manufacturing market has seen significant growth over recent years, and it is estimated to escalate from $451.77 billion in 2024 to $478.65 billion in 2025, pointing to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. By the end of 2025, the soaring numbers in commercial air travel, the globalization of the air transport industry, evolving replacement cycles, the emergence of low-cost carriers, and tighter environmental regulations embody the key factors propelling this expansion.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Aircraft Manufacturing Market Size?

Projections for the aircraft manufacturing sector anticipate robust expansion in the coming years. The market size is expected to surge to $607.65 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.1%. This growth can largely be attributed to the rising call for sustainable aviation, swift growth in emerging markets, urban air mobility UAM, strategic alliances and international collaborations, and a heightened interest in improving the passenger experience.

The market of the future is expected to be driven by the digital transformation of the industry, incorporating industry 4.0 principles. Technological Innovations in electric and hybrid aircraft, increased demand for fuel efficiency, and the development of electric and hybrid aircraft markets are prime movers in this space. The integration of advanced avionics and connectivity will further stimulate industry growth.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Aircraft Manufacturing Market?

The persistent escalation in air passenger traffic is a primary driver stimulating the growth of the aircraft manufacturing market. Calculated by the number of passengers transported by airlines or airports over a specific period, this figure is a critical indicator of demand for air travel, underpinned by factors such as economic conditions, consumer preferences, travel restrictions, and airline competition.

The rising demand for air travel and escalating passenger numbers present an opportunity for growth in the aircraft manufacturing industry as airlines increasingly seek more aircraft to expand their fleets and offer new routes and services. This, in turn, drives demand for new aircraft orders.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Aircraft Manufacturing Market Landscape?

Renowned companies operating within the aircraft manufacturing landscape include The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Leonardo S.p.A., Textron Aviation Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Aerospace Company, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. COMAC, and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Aircraft Manufacturing Market?

Major players in the aircraft manufacturing market are honing their focus on strategic collaboration and defining their future. This refers to a mutually beneficial partnership between multiple independent entities who collaborate to achieve shared goals in alignment with their individual strategic objectives.

How Is the Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market Segmented?

The analysis of the aircraft manufacturing market documented in this report is categorized by product, comprising gliders, helicopters, ultra-light aircraft, passenger aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, and blimps. The market is further divided based on aircraft type and application, with sub-segments categorized by the specific type of each product category.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Aircraft Manufacturing Market?

North America held the dominant share of the aircraft manufacturing market in 2024. However, during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth in the global aircraft manufacturing market. The extensive geographical coverage of this report extends to Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

