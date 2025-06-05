Vistatec Appoints John Berning as Strategic Account Manager

DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vistatec, a leading global provider of content solutions and localization services, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Berning as Strategic Account Manager.

John brings a uniquely global perspective and more than a decade of localization experience to his new role. After earning his degree in International Relations and History, John spent almost ten years living and working in China and South Korea, where he taught English at the university and institutional levels. During this time, he developed a passion for cross-cultural communication and learned to speak Mandarin and Korean.

Upon returning to the U.S., John transitioned into the localization industry as a Project Manager. His career quickly advanced through roles including Senior Project Manager and Program Manager, and he most recently served as Business Development Director for Life Sciences. John has worked across multiple verticals, including AI, content management, and regulated industries, cultivating a reputation as a collaborative and strategic partner.

At Vistatec, John will be focused on growing strategic relationships, championing client success, and driving innovation across global accounts.

About Vistatec

Vistatec delivers expert global content solutions that align precisely with your specific business needs.

Our expertise in bespoke language solutions spans multiple industries. We support many of the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential. Vistatec, established in 1997, is one of the world’s leading localization and content services providers, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with operations worldwide. Learn more at: www.vistatec.com

