Broadcast of the sixth edition of “Página do Governo” program with the Secretary of State for Toponymy and Urban Organization Affairs

Thu. 05 of June of 2025, 14:39h

The sixth edition of the “Pagina do Governo” program will be broadcast tomorrow, Friday, June 6, 2025, at 8pm, this initiative promoted by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, in partnership with Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL). The program aims to enhance government transparency and bring the Executive closer to the population.

This edition features the Secretary of State for Toponymy and Urban Organization, Germano Santa Brites. During the interview, the main lines of action of his Secretary of State are discussed, with emphasis on the measures implemented with a view to organizing urban spaces, promoting hygiene and ensuring public order in Dili and the other municipalities.

Throughout the program, Germano Santa Brites stressed that the main objective of the actions undertaken is to protect the population and improve living conditions in urban areas. “First and foremost, the work of the IX Government is to safeguard the people in risk areas. That's the first responsibility,” he stated, stressing that ”this government, the state, never wants harm to come to its people. The state doesn't want its people to suffer”. Referring to the importance of urban planning, he added: “For the city to be pleasant we have to organize it, that's the only way to improve it.”

The Secretary of State stressed that the interventions have been preceded by awareness-raising actions in the communities, including meetings with local authorities and the distribution of information leaflets, in order to ensure that the population understands the objectives and the need to collaborate with the public services.

The “ Pagina do Governo ” program has Nélia Chaves as presenter and Ika Moniz as executive producer, with technical support from the media teams of the Prime Minister's Office, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the Secretary of State's Office.

The Government Spokesperson, Minister Agio Pereira, reiterated that “the ‘ Pagina do Governo” is an important instrument for promoting accountability and dialogue between the Executive and citizens”.

The Government invites all citizens to follow the broadcast of this edition of 'Página do Governo' tomorrow, June 6, 2025, starting at 8 p.m. on RTTL and on social media, contributing to a more informed, participatory society committed to the development of Timor-Leste. END