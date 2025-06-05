The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Biomarkers Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities from 2025 to 2034

It will grow to $135.14 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

Is The Biomarkers Market On An Upward Growth Curve?

The biomarkers market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, rising from $68.77 billion in 2024 to $78.14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.6%. The growth in this period is driven by advancements in genomics and proteomics technologies, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing emphasis on personalized medicine, rising demand for companion diagnostics, and expansion of applications in drug development.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6485&type=smp

What Is The Future Outlook For The Biomarkers Market?

The biomarkers market is set for rapid growth in the upcoming years, with projections reaching up to $135.14 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.7%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to a growing focus on early disease detection and prevention, the expansion of biomarkers in oncology and immunotherapy, increased investment in precision medicine initiatives, the rise of liquid biopsy as a non-invasive biomarker detection method, and a rising preference for biomarkers in drug discovery and development. Major trends expected to impact the market in the forecast period include the development of multi-biomarker panels, the emergence of exosome-based biomarkers and microbiome-based biomarkers, the adoption of point-of-care biomarker testing, and the integration of real-world data in biomarker research.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biomarkers-global-market-report

What Is Contributing to the Demand for Biomarkers?

The surge in heart diseases is anticipated to steer the biomarkers market growth in the forecasted period. The use of biomarkers in diagnosing heart disease patients has seen a significant increase in recent times. The most frequently used biomarker at present is the natriuretic peptides, which aid in diagnosing patients with heart failure. The rise in heart diseases and heart-related fatalities is expected to fuel the demand for biomarkers further.

Who Are the Major Players in the Biomarkers Market?

The biomarkers market is populated by major companies including Enzo Biochem Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N. V., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences AG, BioFire Diagnostics LLC, BioReference Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Cepheid Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Exact Sciences Corporation, Foundation Medicine Inc., Genomic Health Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Guardant Health Inc., Illumina Inc., Invitae Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Luminex Corporation, Metabolon Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Veracyte Inc.

Any Emerging Trends in the Biomarkers Market?

Major industry players are focusing on creating innovative solutions, such as novel biological markers, to enhance innovation, collaborative research, technology integration, and efficient clinical validation. A novel biological marker is a new identifier that signifies biological processes, assisting in the diagnosis or monitoring of diseases.

How is the Biomarkers Market Segmented?

The biomarkers market in this report is divided:

1 By Technology: Safety Biomarkers, Efficacy Biomarkers, Validation Biomarkers

2 By Disease: Neurological Diseases, Cancer, Immunological Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Diseases

3 By Type: Biomarker Of Exposure, Biomarker Of Diseases

4 By Audiences: Pharmaceutical Companies, Government And Private Research Institutes, Academic Institutes, Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

What Are the Regional Market Insights?

North America held the largest share in the biomarkers market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers a regional analysis of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The comprehensive information and findings in the Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025 are invaluable for businesses seeking to maintain competitivity in this swiftly evolving market. Make informed decisions with the holistic insights gained from this exhaustive report.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Scientific Research And Development Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/scientific-research-and-development-services-global-market-report

Dermatitis Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dermatitis-drugs-global-market-report

Renal Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/renal-biomarkers-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.