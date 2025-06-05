EBC Financial Group and United to Beat Malaria Highlight How Environmental Issues Fuel Disease on World Environment Day

A world divided: EBC Financial Group and United to Beat Malaria mark World Environment Day by exposing the link between environmental degradation and disease. One half of the globe shows healthy forests; the other, deforestation, drought, and malaria risk

As climate change and pollution boost vector-borne diseases like malaria, EBC reinforces support for health efforts rooted in environmental awareness and equity

DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On World Environment Day 2025, as the global community rallies around the theme “Ending Plastic Pollution,” EBC Financial Group (EBC) is drawing attention to a lesser-discussed consequence of environmental neglect: the alarming rise of mosquito-borne diseases like malaria.

Through its partnership with the United Nations Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria campaign, now in its second year, EBC is urging public and private stakeholders to confront the interconnected crises of climate instability, pollution, health, and economic inequality—and to embrace climate-smart finance as a key solution in preventing disease and building community resilience.

“We often view malaria as a medical issue—but it’s also an ecological one,” said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. “Plastic waste, deforestation, and warming temperatures all create the perfect storm for mosquitoes to thrive. Through our partnership with United to Beat Malaria, we’re investing in scalable, frontline interventions that protect both people and ecosystems.”

Climate Change Is Redrawing the Malaria Map

Environmental shifts are accelerating the spread of malaria across regions once considered low risk. Deforestation and rising temperatures are pushing mosquito populations into higher altitudes and new territories, while plastic pollution creates stagnant water reservoirs that act as breeding grounds.

In Colombia and the Amazon basin, deforestation has dramatically increased exposure to malaria in rural populations and Indigenous communities. In Bangladesh, flooding and water stagnation exacerbated by plastic pollution are fuelling outbreaks in already fragile areas. Even southern Europe has reported isolated cases, with climate shifts increasing mosquito survival rates in areas which are hitherto mosquito-free.

These changes carry significant economic implications: in sub-Saharan Africa, for example, malaria contributes to a loss of approximately 1.3% of GDP annually, with ripple effects across healthcare systems, productivity, and education. The disease is responsible for up to half a billion lost workdays in Africa each year, and causes an estimated $12 billion in lost productivity annually—a toll borne disproportionately by children, working-age adults, and low-income communities

Climate-Smart Finance and Collective Action

In 2025, EBC renewed its commitment to United to Beat Malaria by becoming an official corporate sponsor of the Move Against Malaria 5K, mobilising over 200 employees across its offices in the UK, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The challenge, which ran from April 25 to May 10, 2025, not only raised awareness but deepened engagement at all levels of the company, reflecting EBC’s belief that advocacy must be embedded into leadership and organisational culture.

“Finance can be a force for regeneration,” Barrett commented. “That’s why we’re supporting community-led health interventions, amplifying awareness, and backing solutions that address the root causes—not just the symptoms—of inequality.”

At the 2025 United to Beat Malaria Annual Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., Barrett and Samuel Hertz, the EBC Director of Operations, joined more than 120 advocates and policymakers in calling for sustained global investment. They participated in direct policy discussions on Capitol Hill, urging support for critical programs like the President’s Malaria Initiative, The Global Fund, and UN-led interventions.

Purposeful Finance for Health Equity

EBC’s partnership is not just symbolic—it funds insecticide-treated bed nets, rapid diagnostic kits, and antimalarial treatments across the regions most affected. In 2024 alone, United to Beat Malaria helped protect 1.67 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa and across 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, where healthcare access remains limited and climate vulnerabilities are high.

As World Environment Day highlights the environmental crisis of plastic pollution, EBC highlights the urgent need for cross-sector collaboration—where ecological stewardship, health protection, and economic stability are pursued hand-in-hand.

To learn more about EBC’s partnership with United to Beat Malaria, visit www.ebc.com/malaria.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London’s esteemed financial district, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised with multiple awards, EBC is committed to upholding ethical standards and is licensed and regulated within the respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC provides specialised services across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Through its partnership with United to Beat Malaria, the company contributes to global health initiatives. EBC also supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, helping to demystify economics and its application to major societal challenges, fostering greater public understanding and dialogue.

