CardioLog Analytics Unlocks the Full Potential of Microsoft 365 and SharePoint for Financial Services - Maximizing ROI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CardioLog Analytics, a trusted Microsoft 365 analytics partner and leader in internal collaboration insights, today released its Financial Services Usage‑Intelligence Suite. Deployed on Microsoft Azure’s enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure, the suite unites CardioLog’s core dashboards with Augmented Analytics AI , Engage targeted communications, and Gamify adoption drivers to help financial institutions boost collaboration, streamline governance, and unlock new productivity gains—while maximizing the value of their Microsoft 365 investments.“Financial organizations thrive on accuracy and accountability,” said Dror Ben‑Ishay, CEO of CardioLog Analytics. “Our suite gives IT and risk leaders precise visibility into how staff collaborate in Microsoft 365, then empowers them to communicate and motivate in context—turning usage insight into measurable business value while keeping sensitive data in place.”Core Components & Benefits for Finance ITComponent Vs Purpose‑built benefit for banks & insurersAnalytics Dashboards - Role‑based reports for SharePoint, Teams, Viva Engage, and OneDrive—typically live in under a week.Augmented Analytics AI -Visual dashboards and interaction heatmaps help surface underused SharePoint sites, overlooked content, and emerging engagement gaps.Engage Precision Messaging - Targeted call‑outs inside Microsoft 365 remind employees of policy updates, regulatory bulletins, or time‑sensitive tasks—proven to raise view rates in pilot programs.Gamify Adoption Accelerators -Points, leaderboards, and recognition campaigns motivate staff to complete mandatory training, reducing completion cycles in early deployments.Why It Matters to Financial InstitutionsImmediate governance insight—Identify siloed content, orphaned sites, and unused licenses fast.Optimised change programmes—Deliver context‑aware prompts, track uplift within hours.Data‑safe by design — CardioLog captures behavioral and engagement data only so all sensitive information remains securely within your Microsoft 365 environment.Enterprise‑scale Impact — Proven to support 200 users to well over 250,000 across global branches and business units—without performance loss.AvailabilityThe Financial Services Usage‑Intelligence Suite is available today for Microsoft 365 tenants in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Current CardioLog Analytics customers can enable the new modules under existing subscriptions. New organisations can request a 15‑minute demo at www.intlock.com/finance About CardioLog AnalyticsCardioLog Analytics delivers secure, deep usage intelligence for SharePoint and Microsoft 365 applications. Hosted on Microsoft Azure and listed on AppSource, CardioLog helps enterprises maximise user adoption, streamline governance, and realise measurable ROI. The product family includes CardioLog Analytics dashboards, Augmented Analytics AI, Engage precision messaging, and Gamify engagement mechanics.© 2025 Intlock. Microsoft, SharePoint, Teams, Viva Engage, and Azure are trademarks of Microsoft Corp. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

