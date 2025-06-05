Tamura Designs Enhances Morgan Hill Outdoor Living with Award-Winning Landscaping Services

Tamura Designs Custom Landscape Design Logo

Morgan Hill homeowners embrace custom garden landscaping and patio design as Tamura Designs earns multiple CLCA accolades

Our mission has always been to craft outdoor environments that resonate with our clients' lifestyles and the natural beauty of Morgan Hill” — Parker Tamura

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tamura Designs Landscape & Construction, a Morgan Hill-based firm with over 30 years of experience, continues to elevate outdoor living in the region through its custom garden landscaping and patio design services. The company's recent recognition by the California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA) underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation in landscape design In 2024, Tamura Designs received several CLCA awards, including first place in the Small Residential Installation category for the Okamoto Residence and second place in both the Custom Residential Installation and Large Residential Installation categories for the Ferrari and Kusomoto Residences, respectively These accolades reflect the firm's dedication to creating outdoor spaces that blend functionality with aesthetic appeal."Our mission has always been to craft outdoor environments that resonate with our clients' lifestyles and the natural beauty of Morgan Hill," said Parker Tamura, owner of Tamura Designs. "These awards are a testament to our team's hard work and the trust our clients place in us."Tamura Designs offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:· Landscaping design and installation· Outdoor living spaces, such as patios, kitchens, and fire pits· Stone and masonry workThe firm's approach emphasizes sustainability, integrating eco-friendly practices and materials to ensure that each project is both beautiful and environmentally responsible. Morgan Hill has seen a growing interest in personalized outdoor spaces, with homeowners seeking to enhance their properties' value and livability. Tamura Designs' recent projects reflect this trend, showcasing innovative designs that cater to the unique preferences of each client.For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Tamura Designs at (408) 279-0236, email parker@tamuradesigns.com, or visit https://tamuradesigns.com About Tamura Designs:Tamura Designs is an award-winning landscape design and construction firm based in Morgan Hill, California. With over 30 years of experience, the company specializes in custom landscaping, stonework, and outdoor living solutions, serving communities across Silicon Valley and the Central Coast.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.