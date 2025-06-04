MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Burglaries and Destruction of Property Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in multiple burglary and destruction of property offenses in Northeast.
In each of the following, the suspect forcibly entered and committed the below offenses:
- Burglary Two: On Monday, April 7, 2025, at approximately 8:00 a.m., in the 100 block of 35th Street, Northeast, CCN 25050548
- Burglary Two: On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at approximately 6:24 a.m., in the 3500 block of Ames Street, Northeast, CCN 25051222
- Burglary Two: On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the Unit block of 35th Street, Northeast, CCN 25051708
- Burglary One: On Monday, April 14, 2025, at approximately 5:00 a.m., in the Unit block of 35th Street, Northeast, CCN 25054040
- Destruction of Property: On Monday, April 14, 2025, at approximately 1:09 a.m., in the 100 block of 35th Street, Northeast, CCN 25053938
- Destruction of Property and Theft Two: On Friday, May 9, 2025, at approximately 6:30 a.m., in the Unit block of 35th Street, Northeast, CCN 25068640
- Burglary Two: On Friday, May 30, 2025, between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 4 p.m., in the Unit block of 35th Street, Northeast, CCN 25080724
On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, 29-year-old Dave Hawkins, of Northeast, D.C., was charged with the above offenses.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.