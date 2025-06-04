MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Burglaries and Destruction of Property Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in multiple burglary and destruction of property offenses in Northeast.

In each of the following, the suspect forcibly entered and committed the below offenses:

Burglary Two : On Monday, April 7, 2025, at approximately 8:00 a.m., in the 100 block of 35th Street, Northeast, CCN 25050548

Burglary Two : On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at approximately 6:24 a.m., in the 3500 block of Ames Street, Northeast, CCN 25051222

Burglary Two : On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the Unit block of 35th Street, Northeast, CCN 25051708

Burglary One : On Monday, April 14, 2025, at approximately 5:00 a.m., in the Unit block of 35th Street, Northeast, CCN 25054040

Destruction of Property : On Monday, April 14, 2025, at approximately 1:09 a.m., in the 100 block of 35th Street, Northeast, CCN 25053938

Destruction of Property and Theft Tw o: On Friday, May 9, 2025, at approximately 6:30 a.m., in the Unit block of 35th Street, Northeast, CCN 25068640

Burglary Two: On Friday, May 30, 2025, between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 4 p.m., in the Unit block of 35th Street, Northeast, CCN 25080724

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, 29-year-old Dave Hawkins, of Northeast, D.C., was charged with the above offenses.

