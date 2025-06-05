Behind the Scalpel: Dr. Glenn Weinraub’s Passion & Practice Exposes the Raw Reality of Surgical Residency

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --In his gripping new novel, Passion & Practice: Secrets of a Surgical Resident, acclaimed foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Glenn Weinraub pulls back the curtain on the untold trials, humor, heartbreak, and transformation that define the world of medical residency. Based on fictionalized—but strikingly real—accounts, this novel offers an unforgettable journey through one doctor’s path from grief to grit, stitched together with surgical precision and darkly funny moments.Surgery, Sacrifice, and the Soul of a Doctor:The novel opens with raw emotional power: the death of the protagonist’s wife just before he begins residency. From there, Passion & Practice follows him through chaotic hospitals, relentless training schedules, the absurdity of the medical hierarchy, and the complexities of online dating all while he learns what it truly means to heal others while trying to heal himself.With vivid characters—including unforgettable patients, eccentric mentors, and flawed but fascinating colleagues—the novel navigates the emotional and ethical landmines faced by young doctors in training. From grotesque trauma cases and operating room politics to spiritual encounters and sexual mishaps, Weinraub delivers it all with scalpel-sharp wit and brutal honesty.The Humor and Horror of Medicine:What sets this novel apart is its unflinching mix of gallows humor and humanity. Readers will laugh, cringe, and maybe even tear up as they follow scenes that feel pulled from both medical textbooks and late-night comedy sketches. The tone is reminiscent of The House of God with a modern, autobiographical twist.A Journey of Healing—From the Inside Out:Though fictional, Passion & Practice is deeply personal. Drawing from his journey through medical training, Dr. Weinraub crafts a protagonist who ultimately learns that healing isn't just about technique—it’s about empathy, resilience, and finding connection amid the chaos.About the Author:Dr. Glenn Weinraub is a nationally recognized leader in foot and ankle reconstructive surgery. A former president of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons, he has lectured extensively and continues to give back through his annual surgical mission trips to Vietnam ( www.bonesprobono.org ). When he’s not operating or writing, you’ll find him skiing, traveling, cooking, or hanging with his dog, Scout, in San Francisco.Availability and Contact Information:Passion & Practice: Secrets of a Surgical Resident is available now in both digital and print formats via major online retailers. For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or to purchase acopy, please visit:

