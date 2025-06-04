Oregon to Receive up to $66 Million from the Sacklers and Purdue Pharma in Opioid Crisis Resolution

Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced today that Oregon and a bipartisan coalition of states will accept a $7.4 billion settlement with the Sackler family, and Purdue Pharma, for their role in fueling the national opioid crisis.

“We will not stop fighting to hold opioid companies accountable for the devastation they’ve caused,” Rayfield said. “Oregon families deserve justice, and every dollar we recover will go toward healing our communities and building a future free from this crisis.”

Under the settlement, the Sacklers will pay up to $6.5 billion and their company, Purdue Pharma, L.P., will pay up to $900 million.

Settlement Details:

Total Settlement Amount: Up to approximately $7.4 billion

Oregon’s Share: Up to approximately $66 million

Payment Timeline: Oregon negotiated to receive its funds over 9 years, faster than the 16-year timeline for most other states.

Fund Allocation: 45% to the State: Directed into the Opioid Settlement Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Fund, established by Oregon statute in 2022. 55% to Counties and Cities: Distributed to support local opioid prevention, treatment, and recovery programs.



The money can be used in a variety of ways. For example, Clackamas County has allocated funds for treatment programs such as jail opioid detox and medication for opioid use disorder, prevention efforts including school-based programming, and warm hand-off programs and recovery services like case management and peer recovery support.

While the agreement is still subject to a complex bankruptcy process, Oregon’s acceptance marks a significant step toward finalizing the deal. If approved, the settlement will deliver funds to the participating states, local governments, affected individuals, and other parties who have previously sued the Sacklers or Purdue.

“This settlement ensures Oregon communities receive much-needed resources like drug treatment and prevention programs,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “It’s about helping the communities that have carried the weight of the opioid crisis for too long and making sure the companies that helped cause this damage are held responsible. It means more money for resources for treatment, prevention, and support.”

The $66 million recovery for Oregon in this settlement is in addition to the nearly $645 million in settlements Oregon has recovered since July 2021 in national lawsuits against several pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and retailers for their role in the opioid crisis.