House Resolution 234 Printer's Number 1682

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - House Resolution 234 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PIELLI, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, SOLOMON, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, FLEMING, CIRESI Short Title A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to support the Major Richard Star Act (H.R. 2102) to allow medically retired service members to receive full access to their much-deserved retirement pay and benefits. Memo Subject Urging Congress to Support the Major Richard Star Act Actions 1682 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, May 12, 2025 Reported as committed, June 4, 2025 Generated 06/04/2025 07:14 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.