House Resolution 234 Printer's Number 1682

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - House Resolution 234

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PIELLI, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, SOLOMON, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, FLEMING, CIRESI

Short Title

A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to support the Major Richard Star Act (H.R. 2102) to allow medically retired service members to receive full access to their much-deserved retirement pay and benefits.

Memo Subject

Urging Congress to Support the Major Richard Star Act

Actions

1682 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, May 12, 2025
Reported as committed, June 4, 2025

