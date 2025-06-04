Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,793 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1511 Printer's Number 1767

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Sponsors

BRIGGS, KERWIN, HILL-EVANS, HANBIDGE, PIELLI, HOWARD, M. BROWN, BOYD, DELOZIER, SANCHEZ, KHAN, DONAHUE, KUZMA, BOROWSKI, SHUSTERMAN, PARKER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, DOUGHERTY, KAIL, COOPER, ECKER, CIRESI, RIGBY

Short Title

An Act amending Title 44 (Law and Justice) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for miscellaneous provisions and for violent incident clearance and technological investigative methods; establishing the Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods Program; and imposing duties on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Generated 06/04/2025 07:14 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 1511 Printer's Number 1767

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more