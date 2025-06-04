House Bill 1088 Printer's Number 1205
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Sponsors
STEELE, FIEDLER, DONAHUE, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, PROBST, HANBIDGE, MADDEN, POWELL, BOROWSKI, HOWARD, SCHLOSSBERG, OTTEN, HOHENSTEIN, CERRATO, MALAGARI, CURRY, O'MARA, SHUSTERMAN, BELLMON, RIVERA, GREEN, BRENNAN
Short Title
An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in casualty insurance, providing for coverage for blood pressure monitors.
Memo Subject
Expanding Maternal Blood Pressure Monitoring Coverage
