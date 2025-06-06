FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMA “A LIGHT THROUGH COLOURED GLASS”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the gritty dramatic feature film A LIGHT THROUGH COLOURED GLASS, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting June 6, 2025

A LIGHT THROUGH COLOURED GLASS is a testament to human connection and the possibility of transformation. It reflects the communities that shaped me, and is a tribute to stories that often go untold.” — Filmmaker Mike Clarke

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the gritty dramatic feature film A LIGHT THROUGH COLOURED GLASS, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting June 6, 2025.

A LIGHT THROUGH COLOURED GLASS tells the story of William, who soon after his wife has left him finds his life turned further upside down upon meeting Tina, a younger woman with problems of her own. William (Kyle Brookes), a church organist and public access television host, is blindsided when his wife leaves him. His life takes another turn when he meets Tina (Sophia Leanne Kelly), a younger woman with a sharp tongue and a knack for drama. Despite their differences, they form an unexpected bond. Tina’s chaotic energy challenges William’s orderly world, pushing him to face his own insecurities, while William’s calm demeanor offers Tina the stability she never had. Together, they navigate missteps and breakthroughs, questioning whether their connection will heal or harm them as it reshapes their lives forever.

Written and directed by Mike Clarke, A LIGHT THROUGH COLOURED GLASS was produced by Mike Clarke and Luke Greensmith. The featured cast includes Kyle Brookes (‘William Coulthard’), Sophia Leanne Kelly (‘Tina Shepherd’), Danni Shepherd (‘Lisa’), and Macaulay Cooper (‘Dan’).

“A LIGHT THROUGH COLOURED GLASS is a story rooted in the everyday realities of Northern England—a place I know intimately,” said filmmaker Mike Clarke. “The film's aesthetic draws inspiration from the British kitchen sink dramas of the past, yet it seeks to infuse a sense of hope and resilience. Through long takes and intimate cinematography, we invite the audience into the characters' worlds, capturing both their struggles and moments of levity. Ultimately, this film is a testament to the power of human connection and the possibility of transformation. It's a reflection of the communities that shaped me and a tribute to the stories that often go untold.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire A LIGHT THROUGH COLOURED GLASS with the filmmakers and Skyrocket Media Group.

A LIGHT THROUGH COLOURED GLASS website: www.imdb.com/title/tt10919732/

About Freestyle Digital Media

