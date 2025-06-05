The official Global Trust System™ logo, representing trusted infrastructure for programmable payments, compliance automation, and AI-integrated financial systems.

GTS launches licensing for patented blockchain infrastructure enabling smart payments, compliance, and $10T+ in global fintech and public-sector use.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Trust System™ (GTS) today announced the global licensing availability of its patented blockchain-native infrastructure, a groundbreaking platform designed to enable trusted, programmable payments across the fintech, enterprise, and government sectors.This patented system empowers milestone-based disbursements, outcome-verified contracts, and cross-border compliance automation—laying the groundwork for what analysts consider one of the most broadly scalable trust technologies of the decade.“This isn’t just a patent,” said the GTS Communications Team. “It’s the backbone of a smarter global economy—where payments, labor, and public funding are governed by accountability, automation, and verified performance.”A Foundation for Next-Generation Digital PaymentsThe GTS infrastructure offers a programmable and secure foundation to eliminate inefficiencies in global finance, contract labor, and public-sector funding. Key innovations include:Smart escrow release triggered by verified work or service completionCross-border value normalization using real-time FX rates and GDP benchmarksAutomated compliance aligned with NDAA, AMLA, GDPR, and ESG standards Tokenized payments and digital ID verification for payroll, education, and subsidy disbursementsImmutable audit trails that ensure transparency, accountability, and regulatory trustThis patent-backed system replaces outdated and manual workflows with real-time, trust-enforced automation across industries.AI and Automation CompatibilityGlobal Trust System is purpose-built to integrate with AI platforms and labor automation tools. It provides a verifiable foundation for automated decision-making, outcome tracking, and smart payment releases in AI-powered systems.Key AI-integrated capabilities:Ground-truth data for training machine learning modelsReal-time arbitration tools for labor disputes and performance validationOn-chain bias mitigation for fair and transparent payment logicOutcome-linked automation for procurement, microtasking, and digital labor platformsThis synergy makes GTS a critical trust layer in the expanding ecosystem of AI-enabled service delivery, employment, and contract enforcement.A $10 Trillion+ Global OpportunityThe global impact of this infrastructure spans government disbursements, fintech transactions, international development aid, and smart contract labor systems. GTS directly addresses:$10+ trillion/year in addressable markets across public and private payments$2 trillion/year lost to fraud and inefficiency in subsidy and aid programs$1 trillion/year in unrealized value in contract-based and milestone work across enterprisesThe platform enables jurisdictions, platforms, and institutions to deploy programmable trust at scale—enhancing integrity and efficiency in every payment cycle.Licensing and Integration Now OpenGlobal Trust System™ is actively scheduling licensing and integration discussions with qualified organizations. Ideal partners include:National governments and public finance regulatorsFintech companies and payment infrastructure providersAI-powered labor and task marketplacesWeb3 infrastructure developers and compliance platformsNon-governmental organizations (NGOs) and multilateral development agenciesLicensing packages are tailored to enterprise and mission-critical use cases and include technical documentation, API access, and compliance toolkits.About Global Trust System™Global Trust System™ develops foundational blockchain infrastructure for programmable trust, outcome-based payments, AI-integrated arbitration, and cross-border compliance. Its core intellectual property is recognized as one of the most scalable digital trust systems of the decade, powering the transformation of digital labor, fintech, government funding, and global service delivery.Media Contact:Licensing & Partnership Inquiries📧 Email: legal@globaltrustsystem.com🌐 Website: https://GlobalTrustSystem.com

