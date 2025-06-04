Interior Announces Over $119 Million to Reclaim Abandoned Coal Mines

Date: June 4, 2025

WASHINGTON – In support of President Trump’s commitment to unleashing American energy and revitalizing coal country, the Department of the Interior today announced the availability of more than $119 million in fiscal year 2025 abandoned mine land reclamation fee-based grants for eligible states and tribes.

These grants, authorized under the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977 and distributed by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, improve public safety, support local economies, and help coalfield communities repurpose former mine lands for new use.

“These grants reflect our ongoing commitment to the people and places that have powered this country for generations,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Adam Suess. “We’re proud to work alongside states and tribes to turn legacy mining sites into new opportunities.”

Funding for the grants is generated from fees collected on coal production and is based on a congressionally mandated formula tied to each state’s share of past and current coal production. Since 1977, OSMRE has distributed more than $8.6 billion in abandoned mine land fee-based grants to help states and tribes

“The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement is proud to continue our strong partnership with states and tribes through the 2025 abandoned mine land fee-based grant program,” said Thomas Shope, OSMRE Regional Director, exercising the delegated authority of the Director. “These grants ensure our partners have the tools they need to tackle hazards left behind by legacy mining and keep communities safe.”

For fiscal year 2025, 24 coal-producing states and two tribal programs are eligible for grants. A mandatory 5.7% sequestration applies to the total, resulting in a final amount of $112.9 million.

By directly funding state and tribal reclamation programs, the abandoned mine land grants also reflect the federal government’s continued commitment to regions that fueled America’s industrial growth. States and tribes develop project proposals and oversee implementation, ensuring solutions are tailored to local needs.

Fiscal Year 2025 Abandoned Mine Land Mandatory Grant Distribution Totals: (Partial list – full table available on OSMRE’s website

Wyoming : $22.1 million

: $22.1 million Pennsylvania : $18.7 million

: $18.7 million West Virginia : $15.6 million

: $15.6 million Illinois: $7.1 million

$7.1 million Navajo Nation : $458,655

: $458,655 Crow Tribe: $148,721

For the full list of grant recipients, amounts, and additional information about abandoned mine land programs, visit: www.osmre.gov/resources/grants-resources.