ACRM Urges Continued Federal Support for NIDILRR and Disability Research

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM) has released a public statement urging renewed federal commitment to the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR), a vital agency advancing scientific breakthroughs that support millions of Americans living with disability.ACRM is calling on policymakers to protect and strengthen funding for NIDILRR programs in upcoming federal budgets. The organization emphasized that this support is essential to ensuring that evidence-based rehabilitation interventions reach the communities who need them most — including individuals with spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury and other life-altering conditions.“NIDILRR is one of the most important engines behind real-world disability research and community impact,” said Fofi Constantinidou, PhD, CCC-SLP, CBIS, FACRM, FASHA, President of ACRM. “Protecting its funding means protecting access, dignity and innovation for people with disabilities nationwide.”The ACRM legacy includes contributions to landmark disability legislation such as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the organization remains committed to advancing science-backed solutions for independent living, access to care and quality of life.The signed letter has been shared with congressional leadership and key influencers across government and policy spheres. ACRM invites all stakeholders to amplify this message and join in advocacy efforts that support inclusive rehabilitation science.View letter to President Trump: ACRM.org/release1JUN25ACRM letter-writing campaign: ACRM.org/advocacyAbout ACRM | American Congress of Rehabilitation MedicineThe American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM) is the premier nonprofit organization in rehabilitation research, bringing together scientists, clinicians and thought leaders to improve the lives of people with disabling conditions. With more than 100 yearsof impact, ACRM is dedicated to advancing interdisciplinary research that drives real-world outcomes. ACRM.org.

