Clements Design and Judd Foundation Reach Resolution

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clements Design acknowledges the rights inherent to Donald Judd’s furniture and art.  It and Judd Foundation are pleased that they were able to resolve this dispute, and that Clements Design’s client will now have authentic Donald Judd tables and chairs from Donald Judd Furniture LLC, a company of Judd Foundation.

Case No. 2:24-cv-02496-MEMF-AS

Aaron B. Bloom, Esq.
TroyGould PC
+1 310-789-1222
abloom@troygould.com

