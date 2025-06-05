Wazoku reintroduces Innocentive brand as Open Innovation reaches new heights

Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku

World's most established open innovation crowd turns 25, with 200,000 innovations delivered, billions in economic impact realised and more than $60M awarded

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global innovation scale-up Wazoku has announced the return of Innocentive , the pioneering Open Innovation Marketplace, as the brand name for its crowdsourcing community. The move comes as part of a major rebrand, which will see Wazoku become an Innovation Intelligence ecosystem.The return of the Innocentive name ushers in a new era for the world's most advanced innovation network, which turns 25 this year. In total, Innocentive has delivered more than 200,000 innovations, solved 2,500+ challenges at a success rate of 80%, and paid out $60 million in awards."Innovation has never been more critical, and we stand at the dawn of humanity's greatest creative renaissance," said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. "The fusion of human ingenuity with synthetic intelligence is creating unprecedented opportunities to solve existential challenges and unlock trillions in new economic value.”“Our Innovation Intelligence ecosystem brings together Wazoku's market-leading software solutions and Innocentive's global talent marketplace to transform how organisations innovate. By reinstating the Innocentive name, we're strengthening our approach to help enterprises navigate complexity and turn ideas into tangible, world-changing outcomes."Since acquiring Innocentive, Wazoku has expanded and evolved the crowd significantly. In September 2022 Wazoku migrated MIT's 120,000 member Climate CoLab Community, the world's largest crowdsourcing platform for developing climate change solutions.The Innocentive community now represents a globally diverse and highly educated network. More than half (58%) of its solvers hold advanced degrees, Masters, PhDs, and Post-Doctorates, and span disciplines from life sciences and engineering to data science, IT and climate technology.39% of solvers are based in North America, 29% in Asia and 23% in Europe, with significant growth emerging now in China, South America (since the acquisition of Channge in 2021), and in Africa, where Wazoku has built many partnerships. Wazoku has also taken great strides to improve the diversity of the crowd. The number of female solvers has increased since 2020, as has the number of solvers identifying as neurodivergent.Innocentive's strength lies not just in its numbers, but in its deep subject matter expertise. Its solvers are contributing solutions to some of the world's most urgent challenges, including climate change, healthcare, advanced materials, and sustainability."We're entering an era where the deliberate orchestration of diverse minds, both human and synthetic, will determine which organisations thrive and which falter," continued Hill. "The combination of Wazoku's innovation management platform and Innocentive's global solver community creates a powerful engine for addressing today's most pressing challenges. We're not just helping organisations solve problems, we're empowering them to make smarter decisions that create sustainable prosperity, drive GDP growth, and address planetary challenges simultaneously.”“By bringing together the best innovation tools and the world's most diverse problem-solving network, we're defining a new approach to innovation that will shape the next century of human progress.”Originally launched in 2000, Innocentive pioneered the open innovation challenge model. It has been used by organisations such as NASA, Novartis, Gates Foundation, Porsche, Microsoft and Government departments globally to drive innovation with impact.-ends-For further information about Wazoku, visit https://www.wazoku.com For further information about Innocentive, visit www.innocentive.com

