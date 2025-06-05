Virtual Presser: Ahead of Bonn, Women Climate Leaders Weigh in on Climate Priorities as Government Action Falls Short

Global experts to address policies and solutions needed to fight the climate crisis and foster solutions in the face of threats to democracy and science

VIRTUAL, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual — On June 11th at 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), the Women's Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN) will host a virtual press conference featuring women experts who will highlight key issues that the global climate community must tackle, with a focus on the vital role of women’s climate leadership in the face of the current political landscape and the need for transformative and bold action.The presser comes just days before Parties gather in Bonn, Germany, to press forward on negotiations in the lead-up to this year’s international climate conference in Brazil. A core challenge at COP30 in Brazil is the significant shortcomings of government climate action as the window for meaningful solutions shrinks. Evidence of this is visible in the 22 countries that have submitted their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), a Paris Agreement compliance measure that requires nations to update their climate goals every five years.Decades of research have demonstrated that women’s global leadership is necessary to achieve climate action and solutions. However, new data from March 2025 reveals that women remain underrepresented at all levels of decision-making worldwide. COP30 offers an opportunity to shift this trend, particularly as Parties negotiate a new Gender Action Plan. As governments fail to enact bold climate policies, the role of women climate leaders and the movement for climate justice are even more crucial in accelerating long-lasting and effective solutions.Speakers will address the disproportionate impacts that women face in light of climate change and their unique expertise in driving effective solutions. Speakers will share their work on phasing out fossil fuels, protecting forests, advancing a just transition, and demonstrating the role of women as climate leaders in decision-making as the world grapples with escalating climate and political crises.The press conference will also highlight the seventh international convening of the Global Women’s Assembly for Climate Justice: Path to COP30 and Beyond , taking place from June 23 to 28. At the virtual Assembly, 125 women policymakers, government officials, and community leaders from over 50 countries will showcase diverse strategies, projects, and campaigns aimed at advancing global climate justice and implementing solutions.WHAT: Virtual Presser, Women-Led Climate Solutions Amidst Threats to Democracy and ClimateWHEN: Wednesday, June 11, 1:00-2:00 pm ETWHERE: Virtual. Register here WHO: Organized by Women's Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN). Speakers include:--- Honorable Rosa Galvez, Canadian Senator (Canada)--- Federal Deputy Célia Xakriabá (Xakriabá), Federal Deputy in Brazilian Congress (Minas Gerais, Brazil)--- Neema Namadamu, Founder and Executive Director of Hero Women Rising, and WECAN Coordinator in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Democratic Republic of Congo)--- Osprey Orielle Lake, Founder and Executive Director at the Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN) (United States)--- Zukiswa White, Project Specialist and Social Justice Consultant (South Africa)--- Antonia Juhasz, Investigative Journalist, author, lecturer (Washington, DC)Interpretation will be provided in English and Portuguese.###The Women's Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN) International www.wecaninternational.org - @WECAN_INTLThe Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN) International is a 501(c)3 and solutions-based organization established to engage women worldwide in policy advocacy, on-the-ground projects, trainings, and movement building for global climate justice.

