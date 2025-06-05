Taos Auction Co Presents Inaugural Auction

Taos Auction Co Logo Navajo Yei Textile Lot #407 Hopi Polychrome Seed Jar Lot #391

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taos Auction Company Announces “Ancient Objects, Native American & Tribal Art” Auction in Santa Fe, New MexicoTaos Auction Company is pleased to announce its inaugural auction, “Ancient Objects, Native American & Tribal Art,” which will take place on June 17th at 10:00 AM MT. This curated event will offer a rare opportunity to acquire exceptional works of art, extensive collection of art and artifacts from around the globe, with Ancient art, Native American, Asian, Tribal art, taxidermy, fossils, paintings and antiques.The auction will feature a stunning array of historically significant and beautifully crafted pieces. Highlights include a range of Native American art, textiles, jewelry, and ceremonial objects, as well as tribal art from Africa, Oceania, and the Pacific Islands. Each item in the sale has been carefully selected for its cultural importance, craftsmanship, and provenance.“We are thrilled to offer such a unique and historically rich collection to our buyers,” said Michael Evans, Acquisitions Expert at Taos Auction Company. “This auction presents an exceptional opportunity to acquire rare pieces of art that speak to the deep cultural traditions and artistry of indigenous peoples from across the globe.”Bidding Options AvailableBidders can view the full catalog and place bids via BidSquare and LiveAuctioneers About Taos Auction CompanyTaos Auction Company is renowned for its dedication to offering high-quality auction experiences and rare, collectible items. Based in the picturesque town of Santa Fe, New Mexico, the company specializes in a wide range of art, antiques, and cultural artifacts, drawing collectors, enthusiasts, and curators from across the globe.Event Details:Auction Date: June 17th, 2025Time: 10:00 AM MTLocation: Santa Fe, New MexicoCatalog Available on: BidSquare and LiveAuctioneersAuction Preview: by appointment only at 825 Early St, Suite A, Santa Fe, NM 87505For more information about the auction, or to register to bid, please visit the Taos Auction Company website taosaution.com or email info@taosauction.com.Press Inquiries:For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: Email: info@taosauction.comPhone: (413) 406-8285

