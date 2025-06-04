Honduras: Journalist Javier Antonio Salinas murdered

Calls for investigation into why state protected reporter was killed

Local reporter Javier Antonio Salinas has been killed in Honduras, despite reportedly being under a protection scheme.

Originally from El Salvador, Salinas worked for Channel 32's A Todo Noticias and also worked as a taxi driver to help support his family.

Local media reported that it was while driving his taxi that he was shot and killed on 1 June by two people who were on a motorbike.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 51-year-old Salinas was originally from El Salvador but had been living in Honduras for a number of years and covered issues of local interest.

RSF said he had been under the protection of a state protection scheme called the National Protection System for Human Rights Defenders, Journalists, Social Communicators and Justice Operators (SNP) since October 2023 when he was the target of a series of threats and a kidnapping attempt, from which he managed to escape unharmed.

The NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists and RSF in condemning the crime and calling for an investigation into why he was killed.

Return to listing