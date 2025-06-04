A letter to the Honorable Ron Wyden, the Honorable Frank Pallone, Jr., and the Honorable Richard E. Neal concerning the estimated effects on the number of uninsured people in 2034 resulting from policies incorporated within CBO’s baseline projections and H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

