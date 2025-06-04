Monroe Sequestration Partners (MSP) Signs Agreement with Southern Energy to create path for Permanent CO₂ Sequestration

Partnership Signals Breakthrough Collaboration in Carbon Removal and Sustainable Fuel Development for $1 Billion Clean Fuels Facility

This is a powerful alignment of technology, infrastructure, and purpose” — Adam Farris

STERLINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monroe Sequestration Partners ( MSP ), a premier carbon storage development company with deep expertise in industrial decarbonization, is proud to announce a strategic Collaboration Agreement with Southern Energy, a Wyoming-based developer of low-carbon fuels. Under this agreement, MSP will serve as the carbon sequestration provider for Southern Energy’s $1 billion biomass-to-methanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility planned for Louisiana.This collaboration represents a major milestone in exploring co-located clean fuel production and carbon removal infrastructure. MSP, will utilize its Class VI carbon sequestration site, expected to be operational in 2027, to permanently store CO₂ captured from Southern Energy’s plant, targeted to begin production in 2028.“This is a powerful alignment of technology, infrastructure, and purpose,” said Adam Farris, CEO of Monroe Sequestration Partners. “We’re thrilled to work with Southern Energy—an innovator with bold, climate-forward goals. Together, we are laying the foundation for scalable, high-impact carbon solutions that transform sustainability into real economic value.”Monroe's Strengths: Platform for Carbon SolutionsMonroe Sequestration Partners was built to meet the growing demand for permanent, verifiable CO₂ removal. With a strategically located Class VI storage site, a seasoned leadership team, and the backing of DevvStream ’s carbon credit expertise, MSP offers a vertically integrated platform for emitters looking to decarbonize and generate value through environmental assets.The collaboration with Southern Energy is a natural fit, combining MSP’s sequestration infrastructure with an innovative biomass-to-fuel process designed to serve global transportation markets.Partnership Goals and Project Highlights• Carbon Storage: MSP will provide permanent CO₂ sequestration, aligning with both federal compliance frameworks (45Q) and voluntary carbon credit markets.• Sustainable Fuel Production: Southern Energy will produce low-carbon methanol and SAF using syngas technology and biomass sourced from the Southern Wood Basket—the largest in North America.• Carbon Credit Generation: The project will generate 45Q tax incentives and premium voluntary carbon credits, leveraging MSP’s robust infrastructure and DevvStream’s monetization channels.“This partnership is exactly the kind of collaboration we envisioned when forming MSP—to connect strategic industrial emitters with carbon storage solutions that are both technically sound and commercially viable,” Farris added. “Our work with Southern Energy represents a shared commitment to climate innovation, and we’re proud to be part of a project that will help define the future of low-carbon fuel.”Louisiana: A Prime Location for CCS InnovationLouisiana is uniquely positioned to accelerate carbon capture and storage projects, being one of only four U.S. states with EPA-approved primacy over Class VI wells. This status allows MSP to fast-track project timelines, offering a critical regulatory advantage in a state already attracting billions in CCS investment.“Louisiana is becoming the carbon capture capital of the U.S., and MSP is proud to be part of that transformation,” said Farris. “Together with Southern Energy, we’re building resilient carbon infrastructure that supports long-term environmental, regulatory, and economic success.”About Monroe Sequestration Partners (MSP)Monroe Sequestration Partners is a carbon storage development company based in north Louisiana, focused on Class VI CO₂ sequestration solutions. MSP delivers end-to-end carbon management for industrial emitters—from capture and transport to permanent storage and credit monetization. Together with DevvStream, MSP combines deep expertise in energy, engineering, land, and regulatory strategy to enable the energy transition at scale.About Southern EnergySouthern Energy is a Wyoming-based clean fuels company developing a $1 billion facility in Louisiana to produce methanol and SAF from sustainably sourced biomass. The project integrates advanced gasification and carbon capture technologies to generate high-performance fuels for the aviation and maritime sectors, while maximizing environmental and financial value.About DevvStreamDevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ: DEVS) is a leading carbon management firm focused on the development, investment, and sale of environmental assets. DevvStream holds a 50% common interest stake in MSP, expanding its infrastructure-backed carbon credit portfolio and advancing its leadership in durable, science-based carbon removal.For more information, visit www.monroesequestration.com or www.devvstream.com Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements reflect MSP's current views but can change, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Readers are encouraged to review MSP's filings with regulatory authorities for more details; this release is not an offer to sell or buy securities.Contact: info@monroesequestration.com

