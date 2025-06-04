Bringing High-Tech Manufacturing Jobs to New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Orbic Electronics Manufacturing, LLC, a specialized global manufacturer of telecommunications and consumer electronics devices, has broken ground on its new $110 million manufacturing global hub at 555 Wireless Boulevard in Hauppauge, Suffolk County. This project is expected to create more than 1,000 new high-tech and skilled manufacturing jobs, retain 66 existing positions currently based in Suffolk County, and will bring Orbic’s complete manufacturing and production operations from overseas facilities in India and China to its New York-based Headquarters. Empire State Development is supporting this landmark reshoring initiative with up to $10 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits, recommended by the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council. The groundbreaking marks a pivotal moment in Long Island's manufacturing sector and establishes New York as a national leader in rebuilding America's critical technology supply chains.

“Today's groundbreaking at Orbic Electronics represents the future we're building across New York State — one where companies choose to invest, innovate, and create good-paying jobs right here at home,” Governor Hochul said. “This $110 million investment proves that when businesses want to lead in advanced manufacturing, they turn to New York. From Long Island to the North Country, we're seeing companies recognize that our state offers the perfect combination of skilled workers, world-class infrastructure, and strategic support that makes success inevitable. With projects like this, we are proving that New York doesn’t just compete — we lead.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Orbic’s investment is a bold step forward for high-tech manufacturing in New York State. By choosing to grow in Hauppauge, Orbic is deepening its roots in a region known for its talent, infrastructure, and innovation potential. At Empire State Development, we are proud to support this strategic reshoring initiative, which will bring over a thousand jobs to the region while fortifying our state’s position in the global technology economy. Projects like this reflect our core mission — supporting smart, inclusive economic growth that creates lasting opportunity for New Yorkers in every corner of the state.”

Empire State Development Board Chairman Kevin Law said, “This groundbreaking represents a major milestone for Long Island and a turning point for advanced manufacturing in the region. Orbic’s expansion is proof that Long Island has everything companies need to thrive — from a highly skilled workforce and strong transportation networks to a vibrant ecosystem of research institutions and community partners. The company’s decision to invest more than $100 million here is not only a testament to our regional strengths, but a signal to the broader industry that Long Island is ready to lead in 21st-century manufacturing.”

Orbic CEO Mike Narula said, "This project marks an exciting milestone for Orbic and a powerful step forward for high-tech manufacturing on Long Island and New York State. This effort underscores our commitment to producing high-quality, American-made technology while supporting local vendors and strengthening the regional economy by bringing more than 1,000 new manufacturing jobs to the region from overseas. We are proud to grow in New York and to contribute to the state’s innovation economy, and we thank Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for their leadership, vision and invaluable support. Their dedication to building a prosperous New York has made a lasting impact on our company’s future, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership."

State Senator Mario Mattera said, “The past few years have clearly shown the importance of our region becoming more self-sufficient. This significant project will help advance that goal while strengthening our economy and creating valuable opportunities for the local workforce. Long Island is home to some of the most hardworking and skilled men and women and the addition of over 1,000 jobs will enable them to work and stay on right here in our community. I commend Orbic for their commitment to Long Island and look forward to their continued success at this new facility.”

Assemblymember Michael Fitzpatrick said, “The arrival of Orbic's $110 million manufacturing hub marks a significant step forward for Long Island's economy. Creating over 1,000 skilled jobs and bringing production back to the U.S. strengthens our local workforce, benefits families across the region and will breathe new life into Long Island's manufacturing sector. I am thankful to Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for making this transformative investment possible.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “We are grateful for Orbic’s decision to build their business in Suffolk County. This important project creates jobs and opportunities, helping Suffolk grow, and we look forward to seeing Orbic flourish.”

Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim said, “We are incredibly proud to see Orbic choose Smithtown as the home for this transformative investment. This is more than just bringing high-tech manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. — it’s about bringing them back to our community. Orbic’s expansion supports the Governor and the State’s goal of targeted investment, positioning New York as the premier East Coast destination for next-generation tech companies by leveraging our skilled workforce and innovation ecosystem. This move not only strengthens our regional economy and supports local families — it also puts Smithtown on the map as a hub for smart growth, forward-thinking development, and long-term opportunity. I commend the Governor and Orbic’s leadership for making this vision a reality.”

Orbic, established in 2016 and headquartered in Hauppauge, Long Island, offers a comprehensive portfolio of technology 4G and 5G connected devices and related products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, mobile hotspots, routers and accessories, catering to both consumer and enterprise customers and markets. In response to global supply chain challenges and increasing demand for domestically produced technology, Orbic launched a strategic initiative to relocate its manufacturing operations to the United States. As part of this effort, Orbic is investing approximately $110 million to renovate and retrofit a 69,500-square-foot existing facility and add an additional 75,000 square-feet, totaling 144,500 square feet. Once complete, the advanced manufacturing center will feature state-of-the-art surface mount technology (SMT) lines, automated testing stations, precision assembly lines, and cleanroom environments to support high-volume, high-quality production. Completion of construction and start of manufacturing is expected in early 2026.

The newly renovated production facility will be designed to manufacture up to five million devices annually — including smartphones, tablets, wearables, and networking equipment — meeting the needs of both consumer and enterprise customers. The new jobs being created will range from manufacturing technicians and quality assurance specialists to logistics personnel, engineers and support staff. Its location within the Hauppauge Industrial Park, one of the largest industrial parks in the Northeast, offers proximity to skilled labor, major transportation networks, and Orbic’s existing corporate offices, further enhancing operational efficiency and workforce integration.

A key component of Orbic Electronics' investment is its focus on workforce development to ensure a robust pipeline of skilled talent for its operations. Orbic will collaborate with Suffolk County Community College and Queensborough Community College to create specialized training programs focused on advanced electronics manufacturing, including circuit board assembly, quality control, testing procedures, and advanced manufacturing processes. The partnership will not only support Orbic's operational needs but also create a pipeline of skilled workers for Long Island's growing advanced manufacturing industry. By integrating education and industry, these initiatives strengthen Long Island's workforce, enhance its economic resilience, and position the region as a hub for advanced manufacturing innovation.

LIREDC Co-Chairs Linda Armyn, President and CEO at Bethpage Federal Credit Union, and Dr. Kimberly R. Cline, President of Long Island University, said, “Orbic’s decision to locate and grow its advanced manufacturing operations on Long Island is a direct result of thoughtful regional collaboration, strategic workforce partnerships, and a shared commitment to economic growth. By working with local colleges to train the next generation of high-tech talent, this project is helping ensure that the benefits of investment reach deep into our communities. The LIREDC is proud to support projects like this — ones that create sustainable jobs, foster innovation, and position our region as a long-term leader in advanced electronics and connected technologies.”

Orbic's reshoring of its manufacturing operations to New York State exemplifies Governor Hochul's comprehensive strategy to revitalize New York's manufacturing sector and establish the state as a national leader in advanced production. Under her administration, New York has secured transformative manufacturing investments including Chobani's $100 million expansion in the Mohawk Valley, IBM's multi-billion dollar semiconductor research initiatives, Micron Technology's historic $100 billion semiconductor facility in Central New York — the largest private investment in state history — and numerous other reshoring projects that have created thousands of jobs statewide. The Governor's focus on workforce development, supply chain resilience, and robust support for minority and women-owned businesses has positioned New York as the premier destination for companies seeking to bring critical manufacturing operations back to America. This latest investment in Long Island's advanced manufacturing ecosystem demonstrates how strategic state partnerships can catalyze transformative economic development that strengthens communities, secures supply chains, and advances America's technological competitiveness on the global stage.