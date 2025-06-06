Washington County Waterways Commission Announces Underground Railroad Memorial Dedication Event

PLYMOUTH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Washington County Waterways Commission is pleased to invite the media to the dedication of an Underground Railroad Memorial June 29, 2025 at Water Street Landing Park at 2:00 PM EDT, near the Roanoke River Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, 206 West Water Street in downtown Plymouth. This event marks a milestone for our organization and community and will be a memorable occasion for all attendees.Plymouth was recognized as an Underground Railroad site by the National Park Service in 2022. The Underground Railroad, a network of safe houses and secret routes in the mid-19th century, helped freedom seekers escape enslavement. It’s impossible to know how many came to Plymouth seeking help from allies—enslaved and free, black and white. The names of 16 known to have come to Plymouth between 1808 and 1861 will be read during the dedication ceremony.The dedication event will feature distinguished speakers, special VIP guests, and a series of activities that highlight the importance of reflecting on the unity and spirit of Plymouth, NC.We welcome members of the media to join us for this special event. Interviews with key speakers and organizers can be arranged upon request, and press passes will be available for registered media representatives.For RSVP and press pass requests, please contact Stephanie Miller at stephanie.miller@edf-re.com or (858) 922-8390. We encourage all media representatives to confirm their attendance by June 13, 2025 to secure their place at the dedication event.Stephanie Miller, Press Contact Mark Pardue, Curatorstephanie.miller@edf-re.com admin@rrlhmm.org(858) 922-8390 (252) 217-2204

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.