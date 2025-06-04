Submit Release
Senate Bill 245 Printer's Number 0894

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Senate Bill 245

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

COLEMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act establishing the Regulatory Sandbox Program, the Regulatory Relief Office and an advisory committee; and providing for their powers and duties.

Memo Subject

Regulatory Sandbox: Making PA the Home of Dynamic Innovation

Actions

0198 Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, Feb. 13, 2025
0894 Reported as amended, June 4, 2025
First consideration, June 4, 2025

Generated 06/04/2025 03:48 PM

