Senate Bill 245 Printer's Number 0894

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Senate Bill 245 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors COLEMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO Short Title An Act establishing the Regulatory Sandbox Program, the Regulatory Relief Office and an advisory committee; and providing for their powers and duties. Memo Subject Regulatory Sandbox: Making PA the Home of Dynamic Innovation Actions 0198 Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, Feb. 13, 2025 0894 Reported as amended, June 4, 2025 First consideration, June 4, 2025 Generated 06/04/2025 03:48 PM

