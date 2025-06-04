Senate Bill 245 Printer's Number 0894
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Senate Bill 245
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
COLEMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act establishing the Regulatory Sandbox Program, the Regulatory Relief Office and an advisory committee; and providing for their powers and duties.
Memo Subject
Regulatory Sandbox: Making PA the Home of Dynamic Innovation
Actions
|0198
|Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, Feb. 13, 2025
|0894
|Reported as amended, June 4, 2025
|First consideration, June 4, 2025
Generated 06/04/2025 03:48 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.