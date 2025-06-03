Wisconsin Department of Health Services Continues to Recommend Current COVID-19 Vaccine to Protect Against Severe Illness

For Immediate Release June 4, 2025 Contact Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services continues to recommend the current COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy and for every person 6 months and older to protect from serious COVID-19 illness and to prevent spreading it to others. The current COVID-19 vaccine is safe during pregnancy, and vaccination can protect women and their infants after birth. Newborns depend on maternal antibodies from the vaccine for protection.

Wisconsin Medicaid will also continue to cover the current COVID-19 vaccine for eligible Medicaid members, including children and individuals who are pregnant.

"The current COVID-19 vaccine was thoroughly reviewed for safety and effectiveness and continues to be an important tool in preventing severe illness and death," said Department of Health Services Secretary Kirsten Johnson.

The current COVID-19 vaccine was approved following rigorous testing and safety review processes, including clinical trials and review by medical experts. The vaccine received medical and safety review and authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), and the CDC director. The recent changes in CDC guidance were not made based on new data, evidence, or scientific or medical studies, nor was the guidance issued following normal processes. Following national approval, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services independently reviews FDA and CDC recommendations to provide clinical guidance to Wisconsin providers and the public.

COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalization, and death. DHS encourages everyone to stay up to date on all recommended vaccinations to protect themselves and their loved ones from vaccine preventable diseases. Wisconsinites can work with their health care provider to determine which vaccines are needed or find a vaccine provider at Vaccines.gov.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services continues to monitor federal updates for COVID-19 vaccine recommendations and how changes could impact the health and safety of Wisconsinites. We will share any updates to Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine recommendations with the public and our partners.

Learn more about COVID-19 in Wisconsin on the DHS website.