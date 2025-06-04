Cybertip Leads to Arrest of Lawrence County Man on Statutory Rape Charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY – TBI special agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad have arrested and charged a Lawrence County man in connection to an ongoing sexual exploitation case.

On May 30th, agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) containing information about a woman detailing sexual exploitation and abuse when she was a minor. During the investigation, agents determined that Juan Carlos Barturen (DOB 10/16/1978) raped and sexually exploited the victim multiple times.

On May 31st, TBI ICAC and Homeland Security Investigations agents, assisted by Nashville International Airport police, arrested Barturen at Nashville International Airport. He was charged with two counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure, one count of Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor/Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means, and one count of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Authorities booked him into the Lawrence County Jail where, at the time of this release, he remained in custody without bond.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Barturen was known to travel between Tennessee and Florida and the TBI is asking any other potential victims to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is an ICAC affiliate of the Tennessee ICAC Task Force. Anyone with information about these cases or other cases of online child exploitation should contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tipline at 1-800-TBI-FIND, TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov, or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

The TBI has information about online dangers, sextortion, and common-sense tips for the public on its website, at www.tn.gov/tbi. Parents and caregivers looking for resources aimed at helping children develop online safety skills should visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website, at www.netsmartz.org.