Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,814 in the last 365 days.

DPS Seizes Over 100 Pounds of Marijuana from Confirmed Gang Member in Hidalgo Co. (South Texas Region)

WESLACO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized over 100 pounds of marijuana being smuggled by a confirmed gang member in Hidalgo Co.

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, just after 7:30 p.m., a DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agent responded to the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Weslaco, Texas regarding a male subject who had been detained for smuggling multiple large bundles of marijuana. Daniel Brandon Sayas-Carrasco, 23, a confirmed Valluco gang member from Mission, Texas, was transporting 118 pounds of marijuana inside the bed of his black GMC Sierra in Mercedes, Texas. DPS adopted the case and charged Sayas-Carrasco with felony possession of marijuana. 

DPS took possession of the marijuana and booked Sayas-Carrasco into the Hidalgo Co. Jail.

###(DPS – South Texas Region)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DPS Seizes Over 100 Pounds of Marijuana from Confirmed Gang Member in Hidalgo Co. (South Texas Region)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more