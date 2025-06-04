DPS Seizes Over 100 Pounds of Marijuana from Confirmed Gang Member in Hidalgo Co. (South Texas Region)

WESLACO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized over 100 pounds of marijuana being smuggled by a confirmed gang member in Hidalgo Co.

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, just after 7:30 p.m., a DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agent responded to the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Weslaco, Texas regarding a male subject who had been detained for smuggling multiple large bundles of marijuana. Daniel Brandon Sayas-Carrasco, 23, a confirmed Valluco gang member from Mission, Texas, was transporting 118 pounds of marijuana inside the bed of his black GMC Sierra in Mercedes, Texas. DPS adopted the case and charged Sayas-Carrasco with felony possession of marijuana.

DPS took possession of the marijuana and booked Sayas-Carrasco into the Hidalgo Co. Jail.

###(DPS – South Texas Region)