35% Increase in Decision-Making: HR Leaders Benefit from Online Webinars, Reports SHRM

Talentuch's free 2025 Educational Webinar Series supports HR professionals worldwide in navigating global hiring, compliance, and workforce strategy.

We believe that practical, expert-led content helps HR leaders make confident decisions and stay ahead in a global hiring landscape. Our sessions are designed for immediate application in HR sphere.”
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentuch, a global IT recruitment partner, has launched its 2025 Educational Webinar Series to help HR professionals and business leaders address hiring challenges, labor law compliance, and international workforce strategy.

The webinar series is free to attend and hosted virtually via Microsoft Teams. Since 2024, over 3,000 participants from more than 30 countries have attended Talentuch’s sessions.

A recent SHRM report found that 35% of HR professionals say webinars have directly improved their decision-making, underlining the growing value of online education.

2025 Topics and Dates Include:

June 4 – Hiring Your First Employee in India: Key Challenges

June 11 – Navigating Labor Laws in India: A Guide for HR Professionals

June 25 – Understanding Employee Fit: The Power of Big Five and Holland Code

July 9 – How to Increase Average Employee Tenure: Methods and Tactics

July 16 – Singapore's Employment Act: Key Compliance Requirements

July 23 – Supporting Employees During Organizational Changes and Layoffs

August 7 – Competency-Based HR: Best Practices

August 14 – Automation in HR and Recruitment Processes

August 27 – Navigating Labor Regulations in Ireland

September 3 – Introduction to the Latin American Talent Market

September 11 – Saudi Labor Law Overview

September 24 – Net Promoter Score: Origins and Applications

October 15 – UAE Employment Law Essentials

October 22 – Expanding a Business to the UAE

October 29 – Remote Work Policies and Virtual Team Management

November 6 – The Role of Leadership in an Organization

November 18 – Hiring in Brazil

November 20 – Brazilian IT Market as a New Location for Hiring Talent

December 4 – The Art of One-on-One Meetings in HR

December 11 – Labor Laws in Argentina

The webinars are free of charge, and recordings are available to registered attendees after each session. Participants are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot and access the video archive.

👉 Register here: https://www.talentuch.com/webinars

About Talentuch

Talentuch is a global recruitment agency specializing in multilingual and IT hiring across Europe, North America, LATAM, and APAC. Through its HR Community, Talentuch provides free educational webinars, expert-led training, and guidance for HR professionals managing cross-border teams.

Yana Yarotska
Talentuch
+1 630-660-9512
+1 630-660-9512
You just read:

About

With over 7 years of expertise in international IT recruitment, Talentuch is successfully closing a wide range of IT positions, specializing mostly in SAP, and Microsoft Dynamics roles. Today, our team of 15 dedicated professionals proudly serves 40+ clients. We offer flexible subscription and project-based models to cater to your unique recruitment needs. Our results speak for themselves, with an impressive 20+ accepted offers each month and a capacity to conduct over 300 technical interviews worldwide. We've honed our expertise, and each of our team members is specializing in technical recruitment and sourcing. Our primary focus is to build a powerful team for your organization, ensuring your company's success.

