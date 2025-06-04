Blue Goat Cyber Joins MedTech World Bay Area as Gold Sponsor; Christian Espinosa to Join Regulatory Strategy Panel

Blue Goat Cyber is Gold Sponsor for MedTech World Bay Area Event

Christian Espinosa to speak on FDA-aligned cybersecurity, risk management, and commercialization strategy for connected medical devices.

Aligning cybersecurity with regulatory and manufacturing from the start is the fastest path to market—and the most effective way to ensure patient safety.” — Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Goat Cyber, a leading cybersecurity consultancy for FDA-regulated medical devices, has been announced as a Gold Sponsor of MedTech World Bay Area 2025, taking place June 26–27 at the Signia by Hilton in San Jose, California. The event brings together top medical technology leaders to discuss innovation, regulation, and scalable growth strategies.Blue Goat Cyber’s founder and CEO, Christian Espinosa, will participate in the expert panel “Regulatory to Revenue: Building with the End in Mind.” Alongside specialists in regulatory affairs and manufacturing, Espinosa will offer guidance on building secure, FDA-compliant devices ready for commercialization.Panel Discussion Topics Include:- Designing cybersecurity into the product lifecycle- Preparing SBOMs, threat models, and risk management documentation- Aligning with Section 524B and FDA cybersecurity expectations- Avoiding delays through secure design and cross-functional coordination“Cybersecurity is no longer optional in the device lifecycle,” said Espinosa. “Getting it right from the beginning not only avoids FDA delays—it protects patients and accelerates time to market.”Espinosa, a U.S. Air Force veteran and seasoned medical device cybersecurity advisor, leads Blue Goat Cyber’s mission to help manufacturers meet and exceed evolving regulatory standards. The firm has a 100% success rate in supporting FDA submissions across 510(k), PMA, and De Novo pathways.During MedTech World, Blue Goat Cyber will also host an exhibit booth offering free FDA cybersecurity readiness assessments, including reviews of SBOMs, threat models, and postmarket strategies.About Blue Goat Cyber:Founded by Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber provides expert cybersecurity services to medical device manufacturers. The firm specializes in premarket documentation, secure development lifecycle integration, medical device penetration testing, SBOM creation, and postmarket vulnerability disclosure strategies.Learn more: https://bluegoatcyber.com Event Details:MedTech World Bay Area 2025June 26–27, 2025 | Signia by Hilton, San Jose, CAMore info: https://med-tech.world/medtech-world-bay-area/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.