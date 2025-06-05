APiJET Launches Strategic Advisory Council to Support Next Phase of Growth and Global Adoption of Digital Winglets™

Each of these advisors brings deep expertise and insight that’s instrumental as we advance global adoption of Digital Winglets™, the industry’s premier real-time flight efficiency solution” — Rob Green, CEO of APiJET

WA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Aviation Industry Experts From American Airlines, Boeing, FAA, FedEx, Lufthansa and Southwest to Provide Strategic Guidance and ExpertiseAPiJET, developer of the leading, real-time flight path optimization solution Digital Winglets™, announced a new strategic advisory council comprised of a distinguished group of aviation industry experts who will support the company’s next phase of growth. The strategic advisory council includes Jeff Darnell (formerly American Airlines and Southwest Airlines), Dan Allen (formerly FedEx, FAA), Randy Tinseth (former VP of Marketing, Boeing), and Jörg Pikolin (former Lufthansa).“Each of these advisors brings deep expertise and insight that’s instrumental as we advance global adoption of Digital Winglets™, the industry’s premier real-time flight efficiency solution,” said Rob Green, CEO of APiJET. “The decades of experience, leadership and innovation from our advisory council will be pivotal in shaping our product strategy, market positioning, and airline integration. I’m incredibly grateful for their contributions.”Randy TinsethRandy served as Vice President of Commercial Marketing at Boeing, where he led global marketing efforts for the company’s commercial aircraft and services. Over a career spanning engineering, marketing, and sales, Randy spent more than a decade heading Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes marketing team.Jeff DarnellJeff’s 40 years of operational and fuel efficiency expertise includes leading cross-departmental fuel initiatives for Southwest Airlines that saved the airline $800 million as detailed in the book “50 Years. One Heart.” He held key roles at American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, specializing in dispatch, certification, network planning, operations engineering, and air traffic programs.Dan AllenAs Managing Director of Flight Technical and Regulatory Compliance at FedEx, Dan led global flight optimization and regulatory compliance initiatives. His leadership extends to fuel, emissions, and time-saving strategies. He also held multiple leadership roles within the FAA and currently serves on the NextGen Advisory Committee, contributing to major FAA/industry collaborations including Data Comm, PBN, and CDM projects.Jörg PikolinJörg Pikolin previously served in significant leadership positions within the Lufthansa Group including heading ATM Development and Regulatory Affairs for Flight Operations and Flight Operations Efficiency and Innovation. A former Lufthansa captain with more than 20 years of flying experience, Jörg is vice chair of NDTECH, vice chair of IATA RCG EUR and a technical expert to IATA ATM WG.“Airlines are constantly looking for ways to save fuel, reduce emissions, and optimize flight times,” said Randy Tinseth. “Until Digital Winglets™, there hasn’t been a product that can singularly address all three enroute, helping airlines cut fuel costs and boost financial performance while reducing carbon emissions and advancing sustainability. Digital Winglets™ is an exciting technology advancement for commercial aviation.”The launch of APiJet’s strategic advisory council will support the company’s next phase of growth and accelerate the adoption of Digital Winglets™, the only flight path optimization solution featuring:• Patented Real Time State Solution: Digital Winglets™ patented technology derives real time aircraft state data, including True Mach, without requiring a presence on the aircraft itself.• Leading TASAR Implementation: Digital Winglets™ has the most mature TASAR implementation that is uniquely ground-based and does not require WiFi.• Unique 4D Time Based Flight Management: Digital Winglets™ optimizes for vertical and lateral position, time and surrounding traffic.The unique features and architecture of Digital Winglets™ combine to promise:• Leading Fuel Savings and Carbon Emissions Reduction: Digital Winglets™ can deliver three to five times better fuel savings and carbon reduction over other solutions resulting in 1.5-2% annual savings for single aisles and 2-4% for widebodies.• Advanced Flight Time Optimization: Digital Winglets™ can optimize for airlines to hit specific waypoints at specified times, as well as departure slots and other time-based requirements to improve punctuality (TBFM).• Seamless Integration and Quick Deployment: Digital Winglets™ is web-based and platform agnostic and can be deployed in less than a month with no dedicated hardware or software required. With Digital Winglets™, airlines have the choice to deliver flight optimizations through dispatch or direct-to-pilot, in compliance with their operating model.About APiJETBased in Seattle, WA, APiJET is the aviation software company behind Digital Winglets™, the flight route optimization solution that provides real-time, conflict-free, alternative flight paths. Digital Winglets™ continuously analyzes flight telemetry, including aircraft performance, wind, restricted airspace, convective weather, turbulence, and conflicting traffic, recommending real-time, conflict-free vertical and lateral rerouting. Digital Winglets™ reduces fuel burn and flight time, accelerating sustainability goals.Contact:APiJET: press@apijet.com

