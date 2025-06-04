'HAUNTED The HeartLight Paranormal Files' to Premiere August 2025

HAUNTED The HeartLight Paranormal Files

Starring Alan Reeves, Former Student and Colleague of Ed & Lorraine Warren, the series uncovers the human side of hauntings and brings peace to those affected.

Our work is not about hunting ghosts. First and foremost, our work is to help people. Behind every haunting, there’s a story of suffering. We’re here to listen, empathize and help spread light.” — Alan Reeves

ALTON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a spine-tingling new adventure this summer! cheapAFvideos is proud to announce the premiere of "HAUNTED The HeartLight Paranormal Files", a highly anticipated paranormal investigation series set to debut in August 2025. Starring Alan Reeves—once a student and colleague of legendary paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren—the show promises to captivate audiences with chilling explorations of the world’s most haunted places and the human stories behind them.

Unlike typical ghost hunting shows, "HAUNTED The HeartLight Paranormal Files", focuses not just on supernatural occurrences, but on the human suffering that often accompanies hauntings. Each episode explores the emotional and psychological toll hauntings take on those affected.

Alan and his team aim to offer more than just answers to ghostly mysteries—they bring compassion, understanding, and closure to those who are living with fear and uncertainty.

The name "HeartLight" reflects the series’ mission: to bring heart and light into dark, haunted spaces, and help those afflicted by supernatural disturbances find peace and healing. Whether the source of the haunting is human or otherworldly, Alan and his team seek to uncover the truth in a way that brings comfort and hope.

The series will premiere on August 31st, with each episode featuring a different haunted location and a human-interest story at its core. "HAUNTED The HeartLight Paranormal Files" isn’t just about ghost hunting; it’s about the real lives affected by the supernatural and offering solutions that go beyond the haunting itself.

"HAUNTED The HeartLight Paranormal Files" is a blend of high-stakes drama, suspense, and compassion, ideal for fans of the paranormal, the Conjuring franchise, and real human stories behind hauntings.

For more information on the series and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, visit cheapafvideos.com/heartlightparanormal or follow the show on Facebook and Instagram.

About Alan Reeves:

Alan Reeves is a seasoned paranormal investigator and former student and colleague of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the pioneers of modern paranormal investigation. With years of experience in the field, Alan brings both expertise and compassion to his investigations, focusing on the human side of the supernatural. His connection to the Warrens and their groundbreaking work continues to inspire his mission: to provide peace, clarity, and healing to those affected by the unknown.

