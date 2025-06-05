TSG Global, Inc. Joins Forces with TNID to Launch 'Beacon of Trust' — A Web3 Revolution in Trusted Communications

TNID-Trusted Network ID-Self-Managed Identity by Design Where the future of trusted communications begins.

Beacon of Trust elevates QoE: FCC-compliant, Web3-secure, one opt-out across all channels. Total consent control. Trusted, seamless comms at scale.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSG Global, Inc., a communications technology leader known for innovating how businesses connect with consumers, is proud to announce its strategic alliance with TNID -Trusted Network ID, a pioneering force in decentralized digital identity. Together, they are launching the “Beacon of Trust” — a Web3-powered initiative that redefines the landscape of wanted communications in a digital world increasingly plagued by spam, robocalls, and privacy concerns.At its core, Beacon of Trust embraces a community-centric model in which individuals own and manage access to their digital communications, enabling a future where all wanted communications are authorized, verifiable, and respectful of personal sovereignty. By leveraging the power of blockchain and decentralized technologies, the initiative ensures a single, immutable record of trust — collaboratively curated, transparently maintained, and anchored in individual control.“TSG’s commitment to become a member of TNID’s shared identity platform, provides simple tools, to help manage increasing complex and often shifting communications compliancy requirements. We instantly benefited from being notified by Beacon of Trust, that an opt out occurred from the client’s voice call center, which revokes the consent for the Text Messaging TSG supports for that same client. Maintaining a shared, single source of truth by using an opt in as a Distributed Identifier (DID), marks a milestone in trust in digital communications,” said Noah Rafalko, CEO of TSG Global, Inc. “The Beacon of Trust providing a hub is more than just a technical solution for Enterprise to assist in complying with the FCC’s Revocation Rules, where one opt out clears all consent, all channels— it’s a welcomed shift to empower consumers with an easy preference tool to manage, protect, and control who they permission to contact them, when, and why.”The initiative combines TSG Global’s robust communications infrastructure with TNID’s Web3 identity protocols, aiming to:- Combat robocalls and identity fraud with verifiable sender identities.- Create a unified, community-governed ledger for preferred and permitted communications.- Empower users with decentralized control over who contacts them and how.- Promote financial and digital inclusion, ensuring equitable access to secure communication channels.This collaboration underscores a shared vision for a more secure, inclusive, and respectful digital ecosystem. It aligns with broader goals of data dignity, user empowerment, and transparent verification, addressing urgent regulatory and social demands across sectors from telecom to finance.The Beacon of Trust is now inviting technology partners, communities, and developers to join in building this transparent and interoperable layer of communication trust across industries and platforms.About TSG Global, Inc.Headquartered in Boston, TSG Global, Inc. provides intelligent voice, messaging, and identity solutions that connect enterprises to their customers. With a focus on privacy, compliance, and innovation, TSG is at the forefront of securing communication ecosystems for the digital age.About TNID – Trusted Network IDTNID is a groundbreaking Web3 initiative committed to redefining identity through decentralization and individual ownership. By enabling a trusted network of self-managed identities, TNID empowers users to control how their identity is shared, verified, and protected across all digital interactions.Media Contact:TSG Global, Inc.press@tsgglobal.com

