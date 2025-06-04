By Jordan Luckey/DWR

Wading Virginia’s waterbodies is a fantastic opportunity for anglers and recreationists alike to get outdoors and on the water. Whether you’re wading the James River in downtown Richmond or exploring your favorite creek in Southwest Virginia, there are some tips you should keep in mind to ensure your personal safety on the water.

Wading is a great way to access Virginia’s steams and rivers, but there are some essential safety tips to keep in mind. Photo by Alex McCrickard/DWR

Water Conditions

Water conditions are variable and can change quickly. It is important to check flow levels, water temperatures, and weather conditions frequently before your next wading adventure. Certain bodies of water, such as the Staunton, Jackson, and Smith rivers, are connected to dams. The release schedules for these dams are posted online at least 24 hours in advance and are essential to check when wade-fishing these waters. The U.S. Geological Survey water data is a great place to look for this information.

Keep in mind that waterbodies can be affected by local and non-local weather events. Heavy rain in Lynchburg can impact the conditions of the James River in downtown Richmond, for example. Tides and changes in water movement can transform an ankle-deep area into chest-deep water or deeper. If you are unsure about the depth of a certain area, avoid it. When wading alone, it’s best to avoid going deeper than mid-thigh level.

Water Temperatures

Fall and winter months can be an exciting time for wading anglers to target cold-water aquatic species, however you must be mindful of what type of waders to use and what to wear under them in order to avoid hypothermia. For standard rubber waders, I recommend having a base layer as well as an insulation layer underneath your waders. Avoid cotton or denim materials as base layers because they trap moisture and will become heavy in the event that your waders become flooded. Opt for synthetic, breathable materials that also have insulating properties for both your upper and lower body during cold-water wading. Another option is wearing insulated waders, which are designed to keep you warm in colder conditions, though additional layers may still be needed depending on the temperature.

In the warmer spring and summer months, waders may not even be necessary. Wet wading on hot days or in warm waters can be, at times, more practical and comfortable than wearing traditional wading gear. Be sure to wear a good pair of wet wading footwear with slip-resistant grips. Most wader boots or wading shoes are made with sticky rubber material, but for those extra-slick surfaces, spiked bottoms or even felt bottom boots can be advantageous. Always take the appropriate measures during warm weather days to stay cool and hydrated before your trip. And unless you feel like driving home wet, I encourage that you also bring a towel and a change of clothes.

Wading Safety Overview

Wading can be treacherous at times. Slick, rocky terrain or a deep, muddy bottom can pose serious threats. It is important to be aware of your surroundings both in and out of the water. Wading with a balanced stride, having a buddy, and carrying safety equipment are potentially lifesaving measures while in the water.

Individuals should pack basic outdoor supplies as well as brightly colored apparel (hats, shirts, etc.), a noise-producing device (e.g., whistle), and wading-specific safety items such as a wading staff and wading belt. Wading belts help secure the waders around your waist and prevent the lower half of your waders from filling up in the event that you go under. Most wading belts also have built-in utility purposes to help carry safety equipment.

Wading staffs, which can also be fixed onto your wading belt, are great tools for gauging water depth and adding another point of contact for improved balance. In the event that you do fall or flood your waders, it is important to stay calm. Flooded waders can act like a sail in fast-moving water and can pull you in any which way. One of the best practices is to lay flat on your back with your feet facing downstream and ride down until you reach shallower waters, or a suitable exit point.

Whether you’re fishing or exploring, wading can provide an entirely new perspective on Virginia’s vast outdoor recreational resources. Emphasize safety and awareness on the water at all times, and wading can become your new favorite way to experience the beauty of the Commonwealth.