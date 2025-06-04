Brooks Healing Center Offers Specialized Dual Diagnosis Treatment for Personality Disorders and Substance Abuse

Brooks Healing Center Logo

Brooks Healing Center TN Drug & Alcohol Rehab now offers a treatment program designed for individuals facing personality disorders and substance use disorders

NORMANDY, TN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooks Healing Center Tennessee Drug & Alcohol Rehab, a trusted provider of comprehensive mental health and addiction recovery services in Normandy, Tennessee, now offers an integrative treatment program designed specifically for individuals facing the dual challenge of personality disorders and substance use disorders. Recognizing the intricate relationship between these conditions, Brooks Healing Center delivers a tailored approach that promotes healing on every level—emotional, psychological, and physical.

Understanding the Link Between Personality Disorders and Addiction

Personality disorders are characterized by enduring patterns of behavior and inner experience that deviate from cultural expectations, often leading to significant impairment in personal and social functioning. Individuals with these disorders may struggle with identity, relationships, and emotional regulation. Common types include Borderline, Narcissistic, Antisocial, and Avoidant Personality Disorders, among others.

Substance abuse frequently co-occurs with personality disorders, as individuals often use drugs or alcohol to cope with intense emotions or maladaptive interpersonal patterns. This dual diagnosis creates a complex clinical picture that requires highly specialized treatment.

“The intersection of personality disorders and addiction presents unique therapeutic challenges,” says a spokesperson from Brooks Healing Center. “Our goal is to address both simultaneously, ensuring a more effective and enduring path to recovery.”

A Comprehensive Dual Diagnosis Program

At Brooks Healing Center, treatment for co-occurring personality disorders and substance use disorders includes a combination of detoxification, residential care, and innovative therapeutic modalities. This holistic approach allows clients to gain insight into the origins of their behaviors while developing healthy coping mechanisms.

Key Therapeutic Modalities Include:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): Helps clients identify and restructure harmful thought patterns that perpetuate both addiction and personality disorder symptoms.

Experiential Therapy: Uses expressive activities to process emotions and enhance interpersonal skills.

Trauma-Informed Care: Acknowledges the role of trauma in personality development and substance abuse, fostering a safe and supportive therapeutic environment.

Brainspotting (BSP): Targets unresolved trauma and deep emotional pain that fuel both disorders.

12-Step and Support Groups: Offer structured peer support and accountability, which are crucial for long-term recovery.

A Serene Setting for Recovery

Situated in the tranquil landscape of Normandy, Tennessee, Brooks Healing Center provides a peaceful and supportive environment where clients can focus entirely on their recovery. The center’s dedicated team of clinicians, therapists, and support staff work collaboratively to develop individualized treatment plans that address the full spectrum of each client’s needs.

“At Brooks Healing Center, we believe that healing must happen from the inside out,” said the facility’s representative. “Our integrated approach gives clients the tools and support necessary to break the cycle of addiction and reclaim their lives.”

Begin the Journey to Healing

If you or a loved one is living with a personality disorder and struggling with substance use, Brooks Healing Center is here to help. Our dual diagnosis program is designed to meet you where you are and guide you toward lasting recovery.

Contact Brooks Healing Center

Brooks Healing Center – Tennessee Drug & Alcohol Rehab

1100 Cortner Rd, Normandy, TN 37360

Phone: (931) 740-1087

Email: admissions@brookshealingcenter.com

Website: https://brookshealingcenter.com

About Brooks Healing Center

Founded in 2022, Brooks Healing Center is a premier mental health and addiction treatment facility offering compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals seeking recovery. The center provides a full continuum of services, including medical detox, residential treatment, psychiatry, and psychotherapy—ensuring a holistic path to healing.

