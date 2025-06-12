Submit Release
Revisionist Book Explores Dangerous Scientific Agendas

Helpless Earth: Reckless Science, by Yuval Kanev, questions the integrity and logic of prestigious scientific elites.

Scientists in fact risked the human species. Governments gave their full support. National and international courts looked the other way.”
— Yuval Kanev
GERMANY, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This nonfiction work censures scientific organizations for risking human survival, downplaying their accountability, accepting false premises, and promoting their public image.

The 270-page book highlights key historical breakthroughs that currently endanger global safety.

Helpless Earth: Reckless Science is the latest addition to the author’s repertoire and continues with his unique critique of cultural elites.

Yuval Kanev
Rill Island Press
rill.island.press@gmail.com

