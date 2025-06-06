Submit Release
Top Honors for Top-Tier Calm: The Corner Soak and Spa Wins 2025 Best of Alabama Award

CULLMAN, AL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corner Soak and Spa has been named a 2025 Best of Alabama Award winner, recognizing the Cullman-based business for its outstanding service, personalized care, and deep community connection in the wellness space. Known for its wide range of treatments, from targeted deep tissue massages to skin-renewing Hydrafacials and custom mineral soaks, the spa has earned loyal praise not just for what it offers, but for how it offers it.

While most spas promise relaxation, The Corner Soak and Spa understands that guests often arrive carrying more than just muscle tension. Whether it’s burnout, chronic pain, or just the need for a few quiet hours, the team meets every client with compassion, professionalism, and zero pressure. Licensed therapists and estheticians deliver expert care in a serene, welcoming environment. At the Corner Soak and Spa, every detail is designed to help guests breathe a little deeper and leave feeling a little lighter.

“This award means a lot because it reflects the heart behind what we do,” said owner Molly Hardin. “We created this space to be a soft landing—for people going through hard things or just needing a minute. To be recognized for that is incredibly meaningful.”

The Corner Soak and Spa continues to grow its offerings with advanced treatments like microneedling, SkinPen therapy, and radiofrequency skin tightening, while staying true to its mission: making every visit feel like a reset, not a routine. The 2025 Best of Alabama Award is a milestone—but not a finish line.

Address: 501 3rd Street SW, Cullman, Al 35055

The Corner Soak and Spa
The Corner Soak and Spa
+1 256-841-5057
