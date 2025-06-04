Aquatic Weed Treatments Scheduled for Carolina Trout and Shippee Sawmill Ponds on June 9

Published on Wednesday, June 04, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will treat Carolina Trout Pond in Richmond and Shippee Sawmill Pond in Foster on Monday, June 9 to control invasive aquatic plants. Anglers and boaters should avoid these ponds during treatment. Signs will be posted with temporary water use restrictions. Residents and visitors should keep pets from drinking the water for at least three days.

These treatments target invasive plants including variable water milfoil, fanwort, water hyacinth, and waterlily. It will not harm fish or other aquatic life. Both ponds are popular fishing and boating spots and are stocked with trout several times during the season.

Invasive aquatic plants are harmful to fishing, boating, swimming and impacts wildlife management. To prevent their spread, using external felt-soled waders or any porous material that absorb water is strictly prohibited in all RI freshwater, including any waters shared with adjacent states where RI fishing regulations apply. Transporting plants in or out of RI waterbodies on boats, vehicles, trailers, and gear is prohibited. Boaters must clean all equipment, vehicles and gear before and after entering any freshwater. For more on stopping the spread of aquatic invasives, click here.

