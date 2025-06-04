Tribute to the Troops to be held at the Event Field at Badlands Off-Road Park

Badlands Off-Road Park will host a heartfelt Tribute to the Troops featuring music by Trace Adkins and Cody Webb on Saturday, July 5.

ATTICA, IN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEOn Saturday, July 5, Badlands Off-Road Park will host Tribute to the Troops , featuring Trace Adkins and Cody Webb at the Event Field. This is more than a concert. It is a heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country. The event is open to everyone who wants to help celebrate our heroes with quality live musical performances, aerial displays, a 21-gun salute, and a few surprises for the troops and everyone in attendance.“I’m pumped to have the opportunity to honor those who protect us.” said Kyle Knosp, Owner of Badlands Off-Road Park, “2025 brings Badlands Off-Road Park’s 30th anniversary so this is a special year. We’re pumped to host the event on July 4th weekend to ramp up the patriotism!”Kyle is available for interviews along with veterans who are employed by Badlands and have a special connection to this celebration.There is more fun to be had than just the show on July 4th weekend. It will also feature a raffle for a chance to win a Can-Am side-by-side dream machine, with all proceeds going to the charitable organization Road Warriors that provides “adventure therapy” for military veterans. As always, visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the 1,500-acre park. The opportunities for fun and adventure are endless.Learn more at https://tributetothetroops.com or by reaching out to the media contact listed below.About Badlands Off-Road ParkPowered by Can-Am, Badlands Offroad Park boasts 1,500+ acres of multi-directional, diverse terrain. Riders of all skill levels find sand dunes, wooded trails, gravel, mud, and rocks. Bikes and ATVs can test their skills on the full-size MX Track. SUVs, 4X4s, and Side X Sides can take on the challenges of the Rock Quarry.

Badlands Off-Road Park presents Tribute to the Troops

