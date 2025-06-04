Nigerian Startup 9jawap Launches Mobile Social Platform

A graduate of Law from the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus with a keen interest in self development, and positive impact.

LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 9JAWAP TECH SOLUTIONS LIMITED has officially launched 9jawap, a mobile-first social networking platform designed to empower Nigerian content creators, small businesses, and community leaders with tools to grow and earn from their digital presence.Unlike traditional social media platforms that rely heavily on algorithms and offer limited monetization in Africa, 9jawap is built to support grassroots creators and entrepreneurs. It features a mix of blogs, reels, job boards, news feeds, and community pages — all accessible from mobile devices and optimized for Nigerian engagement patterns.“Our goal is to build a local digital economy where everyday Nigerians can turn influence into income,” said AJUKWAEKE ADAOBI , Co-Founder of 9jawap. “We’ve already launched a monetization system that includes direct tipping, premium content tools, and a reward-based payout tier called Leader Basic 9ja.”The Leader Basic 9ja program allows selected users who consistently create quality content to earn monthly rewards of up to ₦6,900. All platform members can also receive tips and promote their content, pages, or events directly.Since its soft launch, the platform has seen over 50,000 web visits, with new creators joining from across Nigeria.9jawap is currently available via 9jawap.com, with new features being rolled out to support both individual creators and small business owners looking to connect with an engaged audience.Founded in Nigeria, 9JAWAP TECH SOLUTIONS LIMITED is a digital company focused on creating inclusive, mobile-first tools for African content creators and entrepreneurs. Its flagship product, 9jawap, is a community-powered social platform designed to amplify local voices and support monetization for underrepresented digital talent.

