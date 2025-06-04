UAE Suppliers Can Now List and Sell Building Materials Online with MawadOnline.com

About

Saber Sinan is an architect, construction expert, and tech innovator whose career bridges the worlds of building and digital transformation. Born and raised in Abu Dhabi during the city's formative boom years, Saber’s life has been shaped by the energy of a city constantly under construction. This environment ignited a lifelong fascination with how things are built—both in the physical and digital realms. With a Master’s degree in Construction Management and a career spanning over two decades, Saber quickly rose through the ranks to manage multimillion-dollar projects across the UAE. Yet, his passion for technology never faded. Merging his background in architecture with his early obsession with IT, Saber founded MawadOnline.com—a groundbreaking procurement platform built to eliminate inefficiencies in construction material sourcing. The idea was born from a real-world frustration—what Saber calls the “White Nail Story”—and has since evolved into a mission to digitize procurement workflows across the industry. Today, as the face behind MawadOnline, Saber is pioneering a smarter, tech-driven future for construction, one solution at a time. Learn more at sabersinan.com or MawadOnline.com.

